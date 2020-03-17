Hove rape case adjourned over lack of interpreter

A Hove rape trial has been adjourned because there were no interpreters available.

The trial had been due to start yesterday (Monday 16 March) at Hove Crown Court before Judge Paul Tain.

The case against Jing “Jimmy” Jiang was listed again today before the same judge but no one was available to translate the proceedings into Mandarin for the defendant.

Jing Ming Jiang, 44, of Surrey Street, Littlehampton, is accused of raping a 20-year-old woman in Portland Road, Hove, in May 2016.

Jiang is also charged with attempted rape and giving ketamine to two women in Brighton and another drug to one of the women.

The case was adjourned until Monday 27 April.

Jiang was remanded in custody.