Brighton photographer documents self-isolation

A Brighton photographer is looking for families in self isolation for a new project documenting the coronavirus outbreak in Brighton and Hove.

Award-winning photographer JJ Waller wants to record this moment in Brighton’s history witha series of portraits – taken from a safe distance.

He said: “At the moment – at least until a general lockdown – I am documenting through informal portraiture people and families who are currently in isolation.

“I believe it is important to make images that document people and events that make up the history of our town for future generations.

“I am photographing from the outside – the street or garden – individuals and groups who are in isolation looking out through the windows of their homes.”

To take part in the project, email office@jjwaller.com or call or text 07913 175139.