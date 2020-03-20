Buses and trains reduce services during coronavirus outbreak

Buses and trains will run on reduced timetables from Monday with transport services pledging to keep services running for key workers.

Everyone in the UK has been asked to work from home where possible and avoid unnecessary travel and from Tuesday, usually packed rush hour services have been quiet or near empty.

Now both Brighton and Hove Buses and Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), have announced revised timetables which will come into force after the wekeend.

GTR, which operates Southern, Thameslink, Great Northern and Gatwick Express, says Monday’s timetable will be followed by a further reduced timetable the following Monday.

The amended timetables, which are adapted versions of base timetables that GTR already operates, will include services to suit key workers travelling in the peak as well as working early and late shifts.

Steve White, Chief Operating Officer, GTR, said: “This is an unprecedented situation for everyone and we – together with the rest of the rail industry – are doing our utmost to keep an essential service running for key workers who are doing such vital jobs.

“The message from the Government is clear – travel only if you have to. The changes we are making should allow us to sustain a timetable for those who absolutely have to travel such as doctors, nurses and the emergency services. We want to thank them and our own staff, who are working so hard to keep trains running.”

Robert Nisbet, Director of Nations and Regions at the Rail Delivery Group, which represents train operators and Network Rail, said: “This is not a decision we take lightly, however implementing these measures now will mean that we can continue to operate trains over a prolonged period with fewer railway workers, who like so many others are to be commended for putting the needs of the country first, and whose safety remains front of mind.”

Brighton and Hove Buses is now accepting older person’s and disabled person’s concessionary passes for travel 24 hours a day until further noticeto support passengers who may need to get to the shops early to buy essential supplies.

From Monday, a Saturday service will operate on weekdays and routes 21E, 25X, 55, 59, 59A, 60, 84, N21, N29 and school day only services will not run.

Routes 25 and N25 which are mostly used by students will now operate on the Saturday vacation timetable.

On Sunday, 29 March, a normal Sunday service will operate, although routes 13X, 77, 78 & 79 will not run.