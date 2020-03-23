Let’s look out for one another during the coronavirus crisis

Obviously, the issue at the forefront of everybody’s minds at the moment is covid-19.

This is a fast-moving situation, so please keep abreast of the government and Public Health England advice in relation to isolation, working and gatherings because it is regularly being updated.

What we must all continue to do is wash our hands regularly and thoroughly and practice good hygiene.

Because we live in such a caring and compassionate city, a lot of residents have been in touch with the council to ask how else they can help.

Community groups and residents across Brighton and Hove are already looking out for one another and offering support to people who are vulnerable including at-risk groups like the elderly, people with disabilities and those with underlying health conditions.

Of course, one of the important things we must all avoid doing is panic buying. This is really unhelpful, and please do encourage others to buy only what they need.

Stockpiling items like toilet roll and hand soap prevents everyone being able to maintain basic hygiene – which is crucial now more than ever.

Panic buying also means that the most vulnerable in our city are less likely to get the basic supplies they need.

Food banks are already running low on supplies, so please do contact your local food bank if you have any spare items you can share with them to help some of the people most in need in your area.

If you’re able to check in on your elderly or vulnerable neighbours – many may not have access to the internet for the latest updates on covid-19, so you can help others keep up to date with current guidance and advice.

We really appreciate all the localised community efforts that are already taking place to support vulnerable people across the city, and we as a council are looking at how to best co-ordinate volunteering city-wide to use the resources available and reach everyone in need.

Please do keep following government and Public Health England guidance and advice, keep up good hygiene and look out for one another.

Do check the council website for more information on how you can help: https://new.brighton-hove.gov.uk/coronavirus-covid-19/how-help-those-most-risk.

Councillor Clare Moonan is a Labour member of Brighton and Hove City Council. She chairs the Brighton and Hove Health and Wellbeing Board.