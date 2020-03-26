Brighton and Hove asked to join viral clap for carers campaign tonight
Posted On 26 Mar 2020 at 5:02 pm
Everyone stuck at home in Brighton and Hove is being asked to join in applause for carers across the UK this evening.
Londoner Annemarie Plas launched the viral campaign Clap For Carers UK inspired by similar events in Spain, France and Annemarie’s home country of The Netherlands.
The applause, scheduled to start at 8pm, will be to give thanks to all carers from GPs to pharmacists to doctors, dentists and nurses.
Zoe Ball is among local celebrities giving their support to the campaign.
Join in 8pm tonight 👏 👏 👏 #ClapForCarers pic.twitter.com/7YXnHkJIVk
— Zoe Ball (@ZoeTheBall) March 26, 2020
Please send any videos of the applause in your neighbourhood to editor@brightonandhovenews.org.
