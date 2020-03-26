Extra rubbish bins put out to help city cope with missed collections



Extra rubbish bins have been put out around Brighton and Hove to help residents dispose of waste after missed Cityclean collections.

Along with workplaces across the city, Brighton and Hove City Council’s refuse collection has been hit hard by staff shortages due to coronavirus self-isolation measures.

About half of the service’s drivers and binmen are currently off, leaving the service with 100 staff able to work.

The council has advertised for more staff, and six agency drivers have already started.

It has also hired 25 binmen who are being trained and will start work this week and next.

The service has now halted recycling collections for the next three or four weeks to concentrate on rubbish collection – and 122 extra refuse bins have been put out for when ordinary bins begin to overflow.

Residents are asked not to put any recycling or garden waste in them.

Portslade

One in Chalky Road opposite PACA

Two at Foredown Road near the junction with Fox Way

Three near Portslade Town Hall in Victoria Road

One in the South Road car park near Lindfield off Windlesham Close

Hangleton

Three in Wayfield Avenue opposite the Martlets

One in Hangleton Way near Poplar Avenue

Three in the Sainsbury’s car park off the Hangleton Linkway

One in Applesham Avenue off West Way opposite the Grenadier

Central Hove area

Two in the car park of the Greyhound Stadium in Nevill Road

Two at the Goldstone Retail Park in Newtown Road

Three in Portland Road near the junction with School Road, outside the chemist

Central Brighton

One in Norfolk Square

Elm Grove / Queens Park

Two at the south end of The Level alongside Waterloo Place

Two at the north end of The Level alongside Union Road

Two on the corner of Queen’s Park Road and Queen’s Park Terrace

Two in Elm Grove outside the Wellington Pub

Two at the bottom of Elm Grove

Preston Park

One in New England Street near the corner of New England Road

Two at the south end of Preston Park by the Preston Drove entrance

Four at the north end of Preston Park by The Ride entrance

Withdean

Four at the Withdean Stadium in the car park

Two in Preston Road opposite Cumberland Road

Two in Dyke Road between Onslow Road and Woodruff Avenue

Patcham

Two in Ladies Mile Road, outside Patcham Junior School

Two on the corner of Woodbourne Avenue and Beechwood Avenue

Five on the corner of Wilmington Way and Carden Avenue

Three in Mackie Avenue on the corner of Kenmure Avenue

East Brighton

Four in the Asda car park at Brighton Marina

Three in Freshfield Way, near Freshfield Road

Three in Whitehawk Road near Henley Road

Coldean

Three in Coldean Lane near Park Road

Rottingdean

Four in the Marine Cliff car park in Marine Drive

Fiveways

Three near the Co-op at Fiveways

Hollingbury

Three at Hollingbury Golf Course

Four at Hollingbury Asda

Mouslecoomb and Bevendean

Two in The Avenue at the Upper Bevendean Avenue end

Seven in Barcombe Road near Newick Road

Three in Stanmer Park by the Tea Rooms

Five in Leybourne Parade

Saltdean

Four at Saltdean Lido

One at Lustrells Vale near Saltdean Drive

Woodingdean

Two at Happy Valley off Falmer Road

Four in Lockwood Crescent near Woodingdean Bowls Club

Four in Warren Road in the Woodingdean Library car park