Extra rubbish bins put out to help city cope with missed collections
Extra rubbish bins have been put out around Brighton and Hove to help residents dispose of waste after missed Cityclean collections.
Along with workplaces across the city, Brighton and Hove City Council’s refuse collection has been hit hard by staff shortages due to coronavirus self-isolation measures.
About half of the service’s drivers and binmen are currently off, leaving the service with 100 staff able to work.
The council has advertised for more staff, and six agency drivers have already started.
It has also hired 25 binmen who are being trained and will start work this week and next.
The service has now halted recycling collections for the next three or four weeks to concentrate on rubbish collection – and 122 extra refuse bins have been put out for when ordinary bins begin to overflow.
Residents are asked not to put any recycling or garden waste in them.
Portslade
One in Chalky Road opposite PACA
Two at Foredown Road near the junction with Fox Way
Three near Portslade Town Hall in Victoria Road
One in the South Road car park near Lindfield off Windlesham Close
Hangleton
Three in Wayfield Avenue opposite the Martlets
One in Hangleton Way near Poplar Avenue
Three in the Sainsbury’s car park off the Hangleton Linkway
One in Applesham Avenue off West Way opposite the Grenadier
Central Hove area
Two in the car park of the Greyhound Stadium in Nevill Road
Two at the Goldstone Retail Park in Newtown Road
Three in Portland Road near the junction with School Road, outside the chemist
Central Brighton
One in Norfolk Square
Elm Grove / Queens Park
Two at the south end of The Level alongside Waterloo Place
Two at the north end of The Level alongside Union Road
Two on the corner of Queen’s Park Road and Queen’s Park Terrace
Two in Elm Grove outside the Wellington Pub
Two at the bottom of Elm Grove
Preston Park
One in New England Street near the corner of New England Road
Two at the south end of Preston Park by the Preston Drove entrance
Four at the north end of Preston Park by The Ride entrance
Withdean
Four at the Withdean Stadium in the car park
Two in Preston Road opposite Cumberland Road
Two in Dyke Road between Onslow Road and Woodruff Avenue
Patcham
Two in Ladies Mile Road, outside Patcham Junior School
Two on the corner of Woodbourne Avenue and Beechwood Avenue
Five on the corner of Wilmington Way and Carden Avenue
Three in Mackie Avenue on the corner of Kenmure Avenue
East Brighton
Four in the Asda car park at Brighton Marina
Three in Freshfield Way, near Freshfield Road
Three in Whitehawk Road near Henley Road
Coldean
Three in Coldean Lane near Park Road
Rottingdean
Four in the Marine Cliff car park in Marine Drive
Fiveways
Three near the Co-op at Fiveways
Hollingbury
Three at Hollingbury Golf Course
Four at Hollingbury Asda
Mouslecoomb and Bevendean
Two in The Avenue at the Upper Bevendean Avenue end
Seven in Barcombe Road near Newick Road
Three in Stanmer Park by the Tea Rooms
Five in Leybourne Parade
Saltdean
Four at Saltdean Lido
One at Lustrells Vale near Saltdean Drive
Woodingdean
Two at Happy Valley off Falmer Road
Four in Lockwood Crescent near Woodingdean Bowls Club
Four in Warren Road in the Woodingdean Library car park
One Comment
The “extra” bins just seem to be the broken old not-fit-for-purpose ones, mostly lurching around on 3 wheels.
So Labour’s Anne Pissaridou wasn’t really telling us the truth when she said *recyclying* and refuse would be prioritised if you’re not going to pick up recycling for 3 or 4 weeks after tons of missed collections already.