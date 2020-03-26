Stay away from Brighton urges council leader

Tourists have been urged to stay away from Brighton and Hove this weekend by council leader Nancy Platts as she spoke about the city’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Councillor Platts said: “Usually we welcome visitors to Brighton and Hove but this weekend we’re asking people to stay away from our city.

“We are a city that is used to being open and welcoming to all and visitors are part of what makes the city the popular, vibrant place it is.

“But this is not the time to travel to Brighton and Hove. We need you to stay at home.”

Councillor Platts said that the playgrounds in parks and many shops would be closed.

She added: “Social distancing is imperative and we all need to play our part in supporting our NHS workers battle this virus.

“Please don’t travel to Brighton and Hove this weekend or any time until we know it’s safe for you to do so.

“We can’t wait to be able to welcome everyone back but now is not the time.”