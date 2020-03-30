School admission appeals on hold as council focuses on coronavirus

Council bosses are asking parents to be patient as they await government instructions on how to deal with school admissions appeals this year.

The system for handling appeals – and deciding which school a child will attend – is likely to change in light of the coronavirus regulations.

Brighton and Hove City Council received a flurry of last-minute appeals before the weekend deadline, bringing its total caseload for secondary schools to about 150.

More appeals could be lodged for parents of children who are due to start infant or primary school in September when the allocations are announced on Thursday 16 April.

With falling numbers starting primary school age children, the number of appeals is expected to be fewer than for secondaries.

But parents are unlikely to be allowed to attend appeals in person as would normally happen.

The council is awaiting guidance from the Department for Education on what form the appeals should take.

The options include conducting the process in writing, holding virtual appeals using technology such as Skype or deferring them for now.

A council official acknowledged parents’ and children’s anxieties about which school they would be attending but asked people to “bear with us” at a challenging time.