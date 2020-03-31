Fire breaks out in kitchen



A fire broke out in a kitchen at a flat above a Brighton takeaway this lunchtime.

The blaze started above Mumbai Express in Sutherland Road.

Firefighters were called at 12.46pm and the fire was out half an hour later.

A spokeswoman for East Sussex Fire and Rescue said: “At 12.46pm, firefighters from Roedean and Preston Circus attended a kitchen fire in a residential property on Sutherland Road, Brighton.

“Crews used four breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

“The cause has been deemed as accidental. All persons accounted for.

“Crews left the scene at 1.17pm.”