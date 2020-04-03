Brighton hospital trust’s maternity team deliver smiles as well as babies
The Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals maternity team have the moves to deliver smiles as well as babies.
The team delivers thousands of babies a year at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton and the Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath.
They said in a tweet: “Something to make you all smile.”
The #ThursdayMotivation tweet came as thousands of people across Brighton and Hove came together to “clap for the NHS” from their doorsteps, windows and balconies for the second Thursday in a row.
The applause and cheers were for health workers and carers and their response to the coronavirus emergency.
