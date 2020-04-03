Supermarket chain bans couples from shopping together

One of the biggest supermarket chains in the country has today banned couples from shopping together as part of its coronavirus “social distancing “ measures.

Sainsbury’s announced its extra restriction today, going above and beyond the rules brought in by the government.

Children will, however, not be affected by the rule change.

The company, which has more than half a dozen stores across Brighton and Hove, said: “We have queuing systems in place outside stores and ask you to please queue at a safe distance of two metres apart.

“Please also try to keep a safe distance from other customers and from our colleagues when you are doing your shop.

“We have placed clear markings on shop floors to help you know what a safe distance is.

“From today, we are asking everyone to please only send one adult per household to our shops.

“This helps us keep people a safe distance apart and also helps to reduce queues to get into stores.

“Our store teams will be asking groups with more than one adult to choose one adult to shop and will ask other adults to wait.

“Children are of course welcome if they are not able to stay at home.”