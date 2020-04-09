brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Brighton man charged with spitting in supermarket and at police

Posted On 09 Apr 2020 at 4:33 pm
A man accused of spitting in a Brighton supermarket and spitting at police has been remanded in custody by a court.

Sussex Police said this afternoon: “A man accused of spitting at police officers and in a supermarket in Brighton has appeared in court.

“Gabriel Nomafo, 25, unemployed, of no fixed address, was arrested by officers outside the Waitrose store in Western Road at around 9.30am on Tuesday (7 April).

“Officers on patrol in the area had been flagged down by staff at the supermarket who said a man had been spitting inside the shop.

“Nomafo was arrested and charged with three counts of assaulting an emergency worker, attempted assault of an emergency worker and two counts of criminal damage.

“He was further charged with obstructing / resisting a constable in the execution of their duty; possession of a Class B drug (cannabis); using threatening / abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; and causing racially / religiously aggravated intentional harassment, alarm or distress.

“Nomafo appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (April 8). He was remanded in custody and is due to next appear in court on May 6.”

Chief Inspector Dee Wells said: “Spitting directly at or towards people is a disgusting action and will not be tolerated by police at any time, but particularly when we are in a situation where this action will cause even more distress than usual to those involved.

“It is completely unacceptable and we will continue to take action against reports of any behaviour such as this.”

