Breastfeeding woman was ‘having a picnic’ in Hove park, say police

Posted On 13 Apr 2020 at 7:00 pm
An online row has erupted after a breastfeeding woman was told by police to leave a park in Hove because of the coronavirus restrictions.

A friend of the breastfeeding mother took to social media and said: “My friend got threatened with a fine today for breastfeeding.”

Sussex Police said: “Police did not fine breastfeeding mother.”

Natalie Fisher posted criticisms of the way police handled the incident, which happened in St Ann’s Well Gardens, in Hove, on Facebook on Friday night (10 April).

Ms Fisher said: “She was told to stop feeding her baby while out walking in the park as ‘it’s not essential or exercise’.

“She was told get up and walk and feed at the same time or be fined. She told him she was breastfeeding and was told this was unlawful.

“When she said she couldn’t breastfeed and walk at the same time the officer told her to tell her baby ‘to hurry up and finish up’.

“She explained babies can’t ‘hurry up’ to which he replied with a fair amount of hostility, ‘you should have done this at home before you came out,’ and she was given the choice to stop feeding and go home or be fined.

“She is a young mum who was unsure of her rights and felt completely shaken and intimidated by this officer’s behaviour.

“We are becoming a police state.”

Sussex Police said: “We are aware that a message is circulating in local WhatsApp and social media groups reporting that police officers threatened to issue a fine to a woman breastfeeding in a park in Hove.

“We have reviewed the body-worn footage of the officers in attendance and can state unequivocally that this is untrue.

“At no point was the fact she was breastfeeding instrumental in the officers’ request for her to leave.

“The woman and one other were having a picnic in the park when officers initially engaged with her asking her to adhere to the national guidance of staying at home to protect the NHS and prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“They were approached a second time by officers, more than 10 minutes later, and again encouraged to adhere to government advice and go home. Of their own volition, the pair then left the park.”

On Twitter, the police said: “The video footage has been reviewed by a senior officer and they are content the special constable who has volunteered to support the public during this national emergency has acted respectfully and with integrity.

“If the person wishes to make a complaint, they can do so on our website.”

  1. ChrisC April 13, 2020 at 7:21 pm Reply

    So it’s not the people involved stirring but a ‘friend’

    It seems the woman actually involved did eventually comply with the requests and no fine was issued.

