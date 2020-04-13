The History of Brighton & Hove Concert Venues – Part 4

Welcome to Part Four. This has been a mammoth task and we would once again like to ask for your assistance in filling in the missing gaps. Have we inadvertently omitted any venues? Do you have any further relevant information on any of the following listings? If YES, then please comment at the end of the article and we will look into it. Thank you very much – the Brighton & Hove News Music Team.

The History of Brighton & Hove Concert Venues – The first 75 years (listed in alphabetical order): PART FOUR

The Eagle, 125 Gloucester Road, Brighton, BN14AF.

There is a record of local punk band The Molesters playing a gig at ‘The Eagle’ in Brighton on 16th September 1978. It’s very likely this pub as it’s been there yonks!

The Fishbowl, 74 East Street, Brighton, BN1 1HQ.

The Fishbowl was previously called The Greyhound. The venue used to host the occasional gig, especially during The Great Escape new music festival, with the choice act being James Bay who performed here just under two years before his No.1 album came out. (see also East Street Tap).

Highlight:

James Bay 18.5.2013

The Free Butt, 1 Phoenix Place, Brighton, BN2 9ND.

The Phoenix Brewery had operated on this site from 1821 when Tamplins moved from its former premises in Southwick after those premises burnt down (hence the name Phoenix) and was constructed in 1893. The Free Butt public house that was opposite was owned by the brewery. Tamplins was taken over by Watneys in 1953 who continued brewing from the site until 1973 when it was downgraded to a bottling plant. This finally ceased operating in 1991. The Free Butt was originally the brewery tap for the neighbouring red bricked Phoenix Brewery building and continued as a popular local live music venue until noise complaints forced its closure in 2010. The Brighton and Hove City Council had introduced tougher sound restrictions and the game was sadly up.

Highlights:

Mogwai 3.9.1996

Razorlight 21.1.2004

The Killers 14.3.2004

Seasick Steve 24.2.2005

Wooden Shjips 18.7.2008

Broadcast 28.7.2009

Zola Jesus 31.8.2010

The Gladstone, 123 Lewes Road, Brighton, BN2 3QB.

The Gladstone is located next door to the crematorium and no doubt has held many a wake or two in its time. They have also had the occasional music performance as well from at least 2016.

The Globe, 78 Middle Street, Brighton, BN1 1AL.

The Globe was formerly known as the Squid & Starfish and sat a stone’s throw from the busy A259 coast road. It’s basement held between 80 to 100 revellers. It closed down on Saturday 16th November 2019.

Highlights:

Frank Turner 6.3.2006 + 4.4.2007

Crows 19.5.2016

The Gloucester, 27 Gloucester Place, Brighton, BN1 4AA (became Barfly).

The Gloucester back in its heyday was quite a popular haunt for young types wishing to have a few beers and some fun. On the odd occasion they would have a band perform live there at the back of the venue. I had the pleasure of witnessing Sigue Sigue Sputnik playing live here on 11th October 2001. In 2006 The Gloucester became Barfly aka Barfly at The Gloucester in 2006, but only until 2nd June 2008. The Barfly closed down without notice. The North Laine Brewhouse now sits on the site. (see also Barfly and North Laine Brewhouse).

The Greys, 105 Southover Street, Brighton, BN2 9UA.

The Greys is a traditional pub right in the heart of the Hanover area of Brighton with a long standing history (over 30 years) as a 70 capacity live music venue holding intimate gigs and acoustic shows from acts from across the globe.

Highlight:

Travis 17.9.1996

Laish 18.4.2018

The Hanbury Ballroom, 83 St George’s Road, Brighton BN2 1EF (see Proud Cabaret Brighton).

The Haunt, 10 Pool Valley, Brighton, BN1 1NJ, (now Chalk).

The Haunt was a very busy concert venue, which you could access from Pool Valley, where the coach station is. That area of town has always been synonymous with fun and enjoyment as a large chunk of the block used to be a cinema, which opened in 1930 as the Savoy. It then became the ABC in 1963 and closed in 1999 having briefly been the Cannon and Virgin in the mid 1990’s. The cinema had replaced the former Brills Baths which operated from 1869 until its closure in 1929. Prior to that the site was occupied by the White Horse Hotel, an 18th century establishment that had expanded into its neighbour the Sun Tavern in 1867. The Haunt was hosting concerts virtually on a daily basis from at least 2012. But in 2019, The Haunt at No.10 was no longer, but out of the ashes came Chalk, which is based at No.13 and opened in September 2019. (see also Chalk).

Highlights:

John Foxx and the Maths 24.2.2012

Austra 9.6.2012

Haim 18.11.2012

Purity Ring 22.11.2012

Visage 21.9.2013

East India Youth 9.5.2014 (TGE)

The Charlatans 19.5.2017 (TGE)

Covenant 16.3.2018

The Slow Readers Club 9.4.2019

Fontaines D.C. 18.4.2019

The Heart And Hand, 75 North Road, Brighton, BN1 1YD.

The original ‘Country and Gospel Club’ started life in the 1960’s at The Heart And Hand in North Road, but it soon outgrew the venue and the then landlord decided he couldn’t cope with the pub being so full and chaotic. This pub closed down on 20th March 2020.

The Hobgoblin, 31 York Place, Brighton, BN1 4GU.

From at least 1997 up until at least 2013 The Hobgoblin upstairs hosted concerts, including being a venue for Oxjam in 2013. The venue also has an all-year-round beer garden that is covered and heated in the winter and a sun trap in the summer.

Highlight:

Fatboy Slim 24.8.1997

The Honey Club, 214 Kings Road, Brighton, BN1 1NB.

The Honey Club right on Brighton seafront, had the benefit of two rooms and a mezzanine bar/chill out area overlooking the main room. Obviously mainly a nightclub, but has also hosted a few gigs from at least 1996 to 2009, and in 2009 they were one of the locations for The Great Escape. On 28th March 2013 the venue became Shooshh…. (see also Shooshh…).

Highlights:

Gene 27.8.1998

Fatboy Slim 1.1.2007

The Hope And Ruin, 11-12 Queens Road, Brighton, BN1 3WA.

The Hope And Ruin extended name and relaunch came into being on Thursday 12th February 2015, having previously been known as just The Hope. In its time it has also been known as The Lift, The Pig And Paradise, Polar Bar Central and possibly most famously as The William Tell as it was the first pub in Brighton to have a video jukebox. The Hope And Ruin is always a hive of activity and are 100% plant based with all of their food and drinks offerings. They host gigs upstairs to a capacity of around 150, but has of late also started having additional free of charge sets downstairs across from the bar. They used to stage concerts here when it was known as The Lift Club and over the past decade have hosted performances from such unknowns as Adele and Dua Lipa. (see also The Lift).

Highlights:

Wolf Alice 16.2.2013

George Ezra 8.2.2014

Dua Lipa 17.1.2016

The Horse & Groom, 129 Islingword Road, Brighton, BN2 9SH.

The Horse & Groom was a public house located in Islingword Road for over a century until 2014, when it became Village Cafe Bar. It appears that from at least 2007 until 2012, they had the rare concert performance take place there.

The Hub, 193 King’s Road, Brighton, BN1 1NB.

The Hub is located on a ramp in an arch next to the beach below A259 Kings Road in between Brighton Palace Pier and the ruin of the West Pier. From 2013 to 2019 The Great Escape had music artists performing at The Hub.

The Hungry Years, 8-9 Marine Parade, Brighton, BN2 1TA.

The Hungry Years started as the Arlington Hotel and was given its new name in 1973 when it became a rock music venue. In 1976 it was taken over by John and Pepa Christoforou who had the club right up until it closed in 2000. For those loyal rockers during The Hungry Years heady days, it wasn’t just a club; it was a community. This was seriously for fans of ‘Stairway To Heaven’ (Led Zeppelin), ‘Paranoid’ (Black Sabbath), ‘More Than A Feeling’ (Boston), ‘Freebird’ (Lynyrd Skynyrd) and ‘Don’t Fear The Reaper’ (Blue Oyster Cult). Some say that they took the “Rock out of Brighton” when this venue closed. Although it was a club, you did get band’s there on occasion. The site is now occupied by the Charles Street Tap which is a popular hotspot on the gay-scene.

Highlight:

The Piranhas 27.7.1978

The Hydrant, 75 London Road, Brighton, BN1 4JF.

The Hydrant was located at Preston Circus and was formerly known as Hare & Hounds, a name that it would take back on Wednesday 26th March 2014. On the front elevation can be seen the date 1905, so one assumes that to be the actual date the premises originally opened for business. During The Hydrant days, there are records of concerts taking place from 2010 to 2012. The first floor room was to become Bleach. (see also Bleach and Hare & Hounds).

The Jazz Rooms, 10 Ship Street, Brighton, BN1 1AZ.

The Brighton Jazz Rooms, is a legendary club session that is one of the longest running sessions on the planet. With DJ Russ Dewbury at the helm, the Jazz Rooms opened its doors in February 1987 and went on to hold residencies at 5 different Brighton venues, most notably the Jazz Place, Ship Street. This particular venue was known as The Smugglers and is now known as The Walrus. (see also The Walrus).

The Joker, 2 Preston Road, Brighton, BN1 4QF.

For many years The Joker was known as the Stanford Arms and on Sunday night’s in the 1960’s and 1970’s they held Stanford Folk Club in the upstairs room. The pub became known as Circus Circus and is now called The Joker. From around 2014 to at least 2017, they held concerts here. (see also Stanford Arms).

Highlights:

Hinds 23.1.2015

Blue Hawaii 19.11.2017

The KVB 21.11.2017

The Joogleberry Playhouse, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton, BN2 1TF.

The multilevel Joogleberry Playhouse occupied this site for 5 years before selling it towards the end of 2007, where it became known as The Latest Music Bar. Prior to this the Komedia had been located on the site from 1st May 1984 until 1998. Before they were there, it was apparently a billiard hall. (see also Komedia and Latest Music Bar).

Highlight:

Frank Turner 10.4.2006

The Kensington, 13-14 Kensington Gardens, Brighton, BN1 4AL.

Lunchtime and evening gigs by local bands are known to have taken place in October 1978 and May 1981, so it’s likely that they were taking place all the time during that period. Now The White Rabbit.

Highlight:

The Red Squares 17.5.1981

The King Alfred, Kingsway, Hove, BN3 2WW.

The purpose-built leisure facility is located on the A259 coast road at the Hove Marina and was ready to be opened to the public when war was declared on 3rd September 1939. The venue has never held any major tours or shows, but has hosted many smaller dance events and concerts in their ballroom, most notably is the performance by Nick Cave on 2nd July 2008.

Highlight:

Nick Cave 2.7.2008

The Lectern, 5 Pelham Terrace, Lewes Road, Brighton, BN2 4AF.

The Lectern (formerly The Cock & Bottle) was located right next door to the University of Brighton Mithras House site. They hosted the occasional gig from 2011 to 2014, but closed its doors in January 2015. However, a year later on 30th January 2016, Police had to break into the disused building and make five arrests as there were a group of squatters living there who had smashed the internal fabric and sprayed graffiti everywhere.

The Lift,10-12 Queens Road, Brighton, BN13WA.

The Lift was the building block for what became The Hope and now The Hope And Ruin, namely a hive of activity. The site has also been known as The Pig And Paradise, Polar Bar Central and The William Tell. The Strokes, who would come to be one of the biggest influences of the decade, played their first UK headline show at The Lift in February 2001 and in December the same year The Lift (aka The Lift Club). (see also The Hope And Ruin).

Highlights:

Lydia Lunch 1.11.1995

The Strokes 1.2.2001

The Loft, 10 Ship Street, Brighton, BN1 1AD.

The Loft has been listed as having had music performances since at least 2008 up until 2014. But it sadly closed on 22nd March 2015 with this message: “So as some may and some may not be aware we received the news on Tuesday that every venue hates to hear and that is that our 3 venues Smugglers, The Loft and 10 Below have been sold and will be shutting their doors for the last time this weekend. What the future holds for them, who knows, but in the meantime we want to thank everyone, promoters, customers and staff alike who have enjoyed memorable times with us in the last 39 years. The team at Smugglers, the Loft & 10 Below x”.

The Marlborough Pub & Theatre, 4 Princes Street, Brighton, BN2 1RD.

This LGBT+ friendly site is located opposite the Royal Pavilion, but it’s a bit hidden. Obviously primarily a theatre and bar, but was utilised for The Great Escape in 2017 to 2019. Upstairs there is a 55 seat theatre (complete with proscenium arch and velvet curtains), which means a constant flow of interesting characters both on stage and through the bar.

Highlight:

Fontaines D.C. 18.5.2018 (TGE)

The Mesmerist, 1-3 Prince Albert Street, Brighton, BN1 1HE.

The Mesmerist opened on 10th August 2010 having previously been known as Old Orleans. It is now a dapper looking lounge bar in the heart of Brighton’s Lanes that spans three floors and offers a choice of individually styled rooms and spaces, such as The Birdcage and The Flipside (which takes its inspiration from the 1970’s era that heralded the Soul Train movement). It is sometimes possible to witness local bands and DJ’s performing here. The Mesmerist was used for The Great Escape in 2017 and the Alternative Great Escape in 2015.

The Mucky Duck, 7-9 Manchester Street, Brighton, BN2 1TF.

The Mucky Duck located near to St James’s Street opened on 13th May 2011, having previously been known as The Star Inn. Very occasionally performances take place here and they were going to be one of The Great Escape venues in 2020, but obviously that got cancelled.

The New Regent, West Street, Brighton, BN1 2RA.

I used to really love this compact venue. It seemed as though I was here every week in the early 1980’s, but that was when it was usually an Xtreems night. I have therefore added an Xtreems listing later on. I located a post that stated that Siouxsie & The Banshees played at The New Regent on 25th November 1977 with support from The Crabs and Wrist Action. It says “opening night” and thus I suspect that refers to the opening night for The New Regent and not opening night of the tour, as I can’t find any earlier mention of the club prior to this. The early concert tickets for the venue state “Foxes at The New Regent”. The New Regent eventually called it a day around mid 1983. They had hosted some terrific acts in their day including U2, Buzzcocks and X-Ray Spex. They were certainly well ahead of the game. (see also Xtreems)

Highlights:

Siouxsie and the Banshees 25.11.1977

Buzzcocks 2+16.12.1977

Adam & The Ants + Dire Straits 9.12.1977

XTC + The Molesters 23.12.1977

X‐Ray Spex 6.1.1978 + 17.2.1978 + 14.4.1978

Wire + Adam & The Ants 27.1.1978

The Boys 10.3.1978

U2 26.5.1980

Hanoi Rocks 2.6.1983

The Nightingale Room, Grand Central, 29-30 Surrey Street, Brighton, BN1 3PA.

The Nightingale Room is a lavish performance venue nestled above the famous Grand Central pub, which was restored five years ago to its pre-war glory. It is located opposite Brighton Railway Station. It is the scene of some of Brighton’s finest theatre, music and comedy.

The Old Market, 11a Upper Market Street, Hove, BN3 1AS.

The Old Market opened in 1828 as a covered marketplace for sales of meat, fish and vegetables. Down the years the building has catered for changing needs, operating as a riding academy and stables, warehouse and, since the 1980’s, as an arts venue known as Old Market Arts Centre (OMAC). The Grade II building was renovated in 1998 and again in 2010, when it’s potential was maximised and in May 2011 it reopened as The Old Market (TOM), with a main space capacity now of from 300-500. It now has the flexibility to showcase everything from rock bands to exciting new theatre or cabaret. TOM is also home to rehearsal spaces, production facilities and art and photography galleries. (see also Old Market Arts Centre).

Highlights:

Paul Weller 16.5.2015 (TGE)

Sleaford Mods 6.10.2015

Howard Jones 12.3.2017

Blancmange 15.11.18 + 10.10.2019

The Pier (Ted Potter’s Music Bar), 10 Marine Parade, Brighton, BN2 1TL.

This venue was not actually located on Brighton Palace Pier, but a short distance away on Marine Parade. During its time it has had several name changes. This is now known as Patterns. (see also The Buccaneer, The Royal Escape, Audio, Escape Club and Patterns).

The Pipeline, 6 Little East Street, Brighton, BN1 1HT.

The Pipeline opened its doors on 25th March 2017 and is a compact independent rock bar and restaurant located near Brighton Town Hall. It has a jukebox, pinball machines, vegan food, outdoor area and most importantly an upstairs room for decent loud (punk) rock acts to play in. This is a hidden gem which is full of character and I truly hope that it will remain open. The building was previously known as Northern Lights and was a unique Scandinavian bar/restaurant.

Highlights:

The London SS 24.11.2018

The Zeros 4.3.2019

The Prince Albert, 48 Trafalgar Street, Brighton, BN1 4ED.

The Prince Albert is not only famed as a great music venue for up-and-coming bands who are often accompanied by local support acts, but also for their evolving dead icons street art wall produced by Sinna One and Req. Oh and err that life-size black-and-white spray paint graffiti titled ‘Kissing Coppers’ by Banksy. You know, the one that suddenly appeared on the side of the pub in 2004 and became one of his famed artworks and then seven years later in 2011 was sold to an anonymous buyer in Miami for $575,000 (£345,000). Yeah that one! So I guess that the replica that is encased in perspex that sits there now, is the only non original art on that wall. The icons wall gets updated from time to time as when influential music artists sadly pass, they are added to the mural. In fact they have now run out of space and so they are now appearing inside the building such as the Pete Shelley one outside the gents on the first floor. Virtually all of those featured are famous musicians, with the exception of George Best, John Peel and Oliver Reed. The music venue is located on the first floor and there have been gigs here virtually every day since at least 1998. It is a mecca for bands and is ideally located right by Brighton Railway Station too.

Highlights:

Snow Patrol 11.9.1998

Idles 13.3.2017

The Kooks 8.4.2017

Wolf Alice 17.5.2013 (TGE)

Fontaines D.C. 17.5.2018 (TGE) + 6.12.2018

The Providence, 130 Western Road, Hove, BN3 1DA.

The Providence pub was situated at street level with housing offices above. It was previously known as The Lemon Tree. This became Waitrose and then the Co-Op. The Providence was mentioned as having gigs in November 2010.

The Quadrant, 12-13 North Street, Brighton, BN1 3GJ.

Now this is a funny one as The Quadrant address is listed as 12-13 North Street, however you would really think that their address would have been listed as either sitting in Queens Road or in Air Street. Anyway, they are located a stone’s throw up from Jubilee Clock Tower in the centre of town. I strongly suspect that this has been a public house for 150 years. It has just had a much needed refurbishment and reopened on 7th February 2020. I have visited the venue prior to their relaunch and they were one of the last few remaining DIY venues in the city, whereby they had bands performing upstairs which was negotiated up a narrow stairwell. The room was compact and held the sound very well, as in it was blimmin’ loud.

The Ranelagh, 2-3 High Street, Brighton, BN2 1RP.

The Ranelagh was situated near to St James’s Street and used to hold Jazz and Blues sessions. I note that gigs used to place here from at least 2009, with Gary Moore playing here twice in quick succession. The Ranelagh closed in August 2019 and is now known as Le Village which launched on 30th August 2019 and is a new LGBT+ venue that holds drag open mic nights.

Highlights:

Gary Moore 18.12.2009 + 19.2.10

The Regent, 133 Queen’s Road, Brighton, BN1 3WB.

The Regent Cinema opened 27th July 1921 and upstairs on the roof a ‘Winter Garden’ was converted into a 1,000 capacity dance hall in 1923. The Regent Dance Hall, often referred to as ‘The Regent Ballroom’ was opposite the Jubilee Clock Tower and replaced the Unicorn Inn (built 1597, demolished 1920), on a site that is now occupied by Boots. The main entrance was in Queens Road, but there was also a smaller entrance on the corner where Windsor Street meets North Street, which was right across from the Essoldo. It was owned by the Top Rank organisation, who eventually concentrated on affairs at the seaward end of West Street. The ballroom was located on the top floor and had a specially sprung dance floor made from Canadian Maple. The Syd Dean band was very popular in Brighton throughout the 1940’s and 1950’s and they were resident at the Regent Ballroom for many years. By 1963 pop and rock acts started to play the venue including local bands, one of which was Mickey & The Sapphires, who discovered a fire below stage whilst they were playing and the venue had to be evacuated. The Regent’s popularity declined in the 1960’s and in July 1967 the dance hall was closed and converted into a bingo hall. It’s here from November 1970 up until March 1971 that the Big Apple kicks in, so refer to that listing for that period. The Regent Cinema closed on 14th April 1973 with Liza Minneli in ‘Cabaret’ and it was demolished in 1974. I can recall seeing a giant poster for the film ‘Tora! Tora! Tora!’ emblazoned on the side of the building that you could clearly see when travelling up North Street. This would have likely been late 1970.

The Resource Centre, North Road, Brighton, BN1 1YD (see The Vault).

The Richmond, (upstairs), 33 Richmond Place, Brighton, BN2 9NA (became Pressure Point, then The Richmond Bar (downstairs).

The characteristically curved Richmond is a reasonably well known landmark opposite St Peter’s Church, however this was redesigned in 1931 from the days of it being The Richmond Hotel as it was square in design and owned by the Kemp Town Brewery. In the 1960’s the first floor ballroom saw action from many bands, with blues and soul a speciality. During the 1980’s and 1990’s the venue saw many performances from up and coming acts. It changed its name around the end of 1998 to the Pressure Point. The latter closed in 2009 and has been converted into a backpackers hostel. (see also Pressure Point and The Richmond Bar).

Highlights:

The Birthday Party 8.6.1981

Modern English 29.6.1981

Pop Will Eat Itself 25.2.1987

The Flatmates 6.3.1987

The Darling Buds 2.6.1988

Inspiral Carpets 23.8.1988

Finitribe 28.2.1989

The Field Mice 16.11.1989

Ned’s Atomic Dustbin 6.5.1990

The Verve 8.7.1992

The Richmond Bar, (downstairs), 33 Richmond Place, Brighton, BN2 9NA (formerly Pressure Point and The Richmond).

The Richmond Bar on street level started having bands perform from 2017, with emphasis on local talent, but only for a couple of years until its closure on 24th January 2020. (see also The Richmond and Pressure Point).

Highlight:

Thumper 27.9.2019

The Rose Hill, 70-71 Rose Hill Terrace, Brighton, BN1 4JL.

Built in 1840, The Rose Hill Tavern first became a pub in 1870. Going through numerous owners, including at one stage Brighton and Sussex Universities, it ran continuously until 2014 when it finally shut its doors. The building was bought by developers who subsequently submitted planning to turn it into ‘Luxury Flats’. The local community, in true Brighton style, kicked up enough of a fuss that they managed to get an Asset of Community Value tag placed on the building. Over the course of two years, and using this new ACV status the community eventually blocked the planning application, and the frustrated developers put it back up for sale. And so today it has become Brighton’s new arts hub, which is totally independent and artist-led. The Rose Hill is a not for profit space, supporting adventurous music, performance and art. There have been gigs here from local bands and travelling artists for the past couple of years.

The Rossi Bar, 8 Queens Road, Brighton, BN1 3WA.

The Rossi Bar launched in December 2018 just down from The Hope & Ruin in Queens Road. It’s a compact place that could be easy to miss unless you are dazzled by their bright stained-glass window above the entrance. They have a bar on street level and hire their downstairs room for intimate events including gigs, which has a capacity of 50. There is a small curved stage on the back right hand corner, that ideally fits in three band members, but I have seen Brighton sextet Wife Swap USA perform here and they sprawled out onto the dancefloor.

The Royal Escape, 10 Marine Parade, Brighton, BN2 1TL.

This is just one of the several names that this building has gone under. It had previously been The Buccaneer and was to become the Escape Club. (see also The Buccaneer, The Pier (Ted Potter’s Music Bar), Audio, Escape Club and Patterns).

The Ship, Pelham Terrace, Lewes Road, Brighton, BN2 4AF.

This is the building that was located just down from Mithras House (then the Brighton Polytechnic), with the left hand side being a single storey and the right hand side being double height. They used to have a great jazz scene in the mid 1950’s with visiting legends like Tubby Hayes, Joe Harriott, Bill LeSage to name but a few. It was known as ‘The Ship Jazz Club’. In the mid 1980’s I found records of both Skeletal Family and The Macc Lads having played The Ship in Brighton. I’m assuming that it is this building and not The Old Ship on the seafront in Brighton, As I went to a gig here once around that time. It was a fab PA gig from Divine. On the left hand side of the building (which was the single storey bit) he sang his Hi-NRG tunes and wobbled his frame and sweated and swore and went down a treat. After the gig, he jumped into a taxi and was off to play elsewhere!

Highlights:

Skeletal Family 21.2.1984

The Macc Lads 22.9.1986

The Sidewinder, 65 Upper St James’s Street, Brighton, BN2 1PJ.

The Sidewinder is located in Upper St James’s Street on the curve of a bend and has a couple of beer gardens. As well as open mic’s and DJ’s they do tend to have the odd band now and then.

The Spire, Eastern Road, Brighton, BN2 5JN (see St Mark’s Chapel).

The Tempest Inn, 159-161 Kings Road Arches, Brighton, BN1 1NB.

The Tempest Inn is located right on Brighton seafront and was a venue for The Great Escape in 2018 and 2019. They also host other performances there. It was formerly known as Life.

The Tube, 169-170 Kings Road, Brighton, BN1 1NB (formerly The Funky Buddha)

The Tube is the venue where both Idles and Slaves performed in 2014 for The Great Escape. It had a capacity of 212 arranged over two arches with a dance floor and was renovated in 2018 after The Tube had ceased. It seems it has been known by several other names including Badda Bing, Riki Tik Beach Bar, Mono, Liberty Brighton, Pop Vault, and Passion

Highlights: Idles + Slaves 10.5.2014 (TGE)

The Vault (aka The Resource Centre), North Road, Brighton, BN1 1YD.

The Vault witnessed the glory days of the Brighton punk scene. It was located beneath the Brighton Resource Centre. The club was originally a crypt (and often called that) beneath the old Presbyterian church and was still home to tombs as punks moved in. The Vault hosted gigs and acted as practice space for the city’s punk bands who took it upon themselves to turn the catacomb into Brighton’s version of The Cavern in Liverpool. With skeletons coming out of the walls The Vault was officially closed down by the council. But the final nail in the coffin was an arson attack allegedly by the National Front which gutted the above Brighton Resource Centre in 1980. The Brighthelm Centre now roughly occupies the site and was established in 1987.

Highlights:

Buzzcocks 12.3.1977

Poison Girls + Bauhaus 2.12.1979

The Lillettes 26.5.1979

The Walrus, 10 Ship Street, Brighton, BN1 1AD.

You’ll find The Walrus with its labyrinth of nooks and crannies a stone’s throw from the beach on historic Ship Street. This extensively refurbished 200 year old pub and restaurant has a hidden gem downstairs, which caters for live music and cabaret. It has been used as one of the venues for the Great Escape new music festival in 2018 and 2019.

The Warren at Wagner Hall, 2 Regency Road (off West Street), Brighton, BN1 2RU

(see Wagner Hall).

The Western, 11 Cranbourne Street, Brighton, BN1 2RD.

The Western is located beneath Churchill Square and is always bustling. They have regular live sessions which have been running from at least 2018, and are usually from local bands, as well as extended DJ sets and a second floor available for private hire.

Highlight:

Pixx 19.5.2018

The White Rabbit, 13-14 Kensington Gardens, Brighton, BN1 4AL.

I have found details that this public house had three concert performances within the past four years, 2016, 2019 and 2019. There may have been more, but they would have been rather squashed!

The World’s End, 60-61 London Road, Brighton, BN1 4JE.

This is the pub not far from Preston Circus that has a giant kraken painted across its wall. This establishment offers an upstairs space that offers a retro gaming experience like no other in Brighton. Attractions include a 10-seater group racing experience, retro arcade machines and a bar to sustain your inner Pacman. There is also a Virtual Reality area downstairs. So this clearly separates them from what others have to offer. They don’t do gigs, however on 31st January this year (2020), The Wedding Present performed an acoustic set in order to gain some finance to assist with fighting the Australian Bushfires.

Highlight:

The Wedding Present 31.1.2020

The Zap Club, 187-193 Kings Road Arches, Brighton, BN1 1NB.

One would surmise that the legend of this club began in 1984 when Architect Anthony Browne converted two of the Victorian Kings Road arches on Brighton seafront into a performance arts space. The foundations were dug out and the damp walls were waterproofed and painted. Then on 1st November 1984 the Zap Club opened its doors, seven days a week, fifty weeks a year. There was no going back! Let’s face it this was THE cred place to be, even right up until Digital took over The Zap Club on 14th September 2007. Although primarily a nightclub hosting DJ sets from the upper echelons of dance including Carl Cox, Paul Oakenfold and Danny Rampling, The Zap Club staged a number of concerts as well. During those early rave culture days, The Zap were on it, with the Happy Monday and the Shamen putting in early performances. I used to produce a couple of fanzines and I can recall interviewing (with my old mate Barry Fry) The Flowerpot Men there on 11th June 1987 before their set. They played a blinding version of ‘Walk On Guilded Splinters’ and their singer swung the mic stand right into my shin, which normally would have really hurt but the adrenaline had kicked in. I had a scar for years. I also interviewed Portion Control here. They were brilliant. Check out ‘The Great Divide’. Mind you the venue has a lot to answer for, as Monty Oxymoron met Captain Sensible here and later Monty was allowed to join The Damned – just jesting lads! (see also Digital, Bermuda Triangle,Coliseum and The Arch).

Highlights:

Sonic Youth 8.11.1985

Marc Almond 5.3.1986

Happy Mondays 15.5.1987

The Soup Dragons + Ride 7.11.1989

Shamen 6.6.1989 + 20.11.1989

Blur + Suede 16.10.1990

The Cranberries 12.11.1991

Utah Saints + Andy Weatherall 14.6.1993

Underworld 9.2.1994

Broadcast 19.11.1996

Theatre Royal Brighton, New Road, Brighton, BN1 1SD.

The Theatre Royal is a fine building located in New Road and was originally granted Royal Assent by the Prince of Wales. It was constructed in just 10 months from the summer of 1806. The doors swung open on Saturday 27th June 1807 with a production of Shakespeare’s Hamlet. Famed for its theatre productions, it has of late seen a marked increase in gig activity. I used to work nearby and on one of my many record shop jaunts, I was passing the venue when Charlton Heston came out and walked immediately in front of me. The public weren’t stepping aside for him as amazingly he wasn’t being recognised. Unlike another occasion when all five members of then Yugoslavian industrial band Laibach came out in front of me and walked side by side in their army style combat gear. The public then were moving swiftly to the side, which made me laugh as I knew who they were. These days the venue is hosting more concerts than in previous years.

Highlights:

Marlene Dietrich 2&7.8.1965

The Hollies 8.10.2000

Lulu 21.3.2004

Joan Armatrading 1.3.2015

Three Wise Cats, 4 Middle Street, Brighton, BN1 1AL.

This was one of the venues for The Great Escape in 2019. They have one room for live jazz, funk, disco, soul and Motown music and one for DJ’s. (see also Casablanca Jazz Club).

Top Rank Suite, Kingswest, West Street, Brighton, BN1 2RE (became The Event).

The Top Rank Suite as we knew it, was opened on the 10th November 1965; it was designed by Russell Diplock and was the first part of the new West Street/Churchill Square redevelopment after the war. In December 1966 a ten-pin bowling alley and an ice rink were added. The bowling alley closed in 1970 and the ice rink the following year due to falling revenue. In 1972 the building was re-named the Kingswest and it was split into several bars and a cinema. It was refurbished in 1990 and renamed the Event, and then refurbished and renamed Event II in 1996. In 2007 another refurbishment led to it reopening as Oceana for a couple of years before coming Pryzm in 2011. During its run in the Top Rank Suite days, this coupled with Jenkinsons (which was literally around the corner) and New Regent aka Xtreems (which was located opposite) amounted to the golden triangle for the best live music experience in town. My first ever concert was here and it was a riot! No literally it WAS a riot! Buzzcocks were in town and Pete Shelley and the boys were by now seriously tired of all the punks still gobbing at them as a form of appreciation – yes kids, that’s what happened during the heady days of punk – and so they refused to play an encore, thus the fans got onto the stage and nicked the speakers and drums. I remember walking up West Street behind some of them who were blatantly carrying the ‘newly acquired gear’ to its new home. The 1980’s started extremely well and by the 16th of January, The Clash had played there twice and Ramones had played a blinder too. (see also Event and Event II)

Highlights:

Pink Floyd 19.10.1966 + 6.10.1967

The Who 7.2.1969

Slade + Suzi Quatro + Thin Lizzy 29.11.1972

AC/DC 4.7.1976

The Jam 5.7.1977 + 7.12.1977

Elvis Costello + Nick Lowe + Wreckless Eric + Ian Dury 19.10.1977

Buzzcocks 8.3.1978 + 8.11.1978 (riot gig)

Motörhead 25.10.1978

The Clash 8+9.1.1980

Ramones 16.1.1980 + 7.5.1986

University of Sussex, directions Falmer, Brighton, BN1 9RH.

The gorgeously modernist and groundbreaking Falmer campus located at the very edge of Brighton, came into being in the early 1960’s and received numerous awards, with Grade I listed Falmer House opening in 1962. The Student Union was rather active, organising events and concerts. The finest rock artists repeatedly performed at the University Common Room/Old Refectory, giving the establishment a reputation for Rock and Roll. Once again I struggled to get this just down to 10 highlights. It appears that The Wailers (as in Bob Marley & The Wailers) might have also performed here on 7th December 1973, according to a tour poster in the NME. In December 1978, the Old Refectory Room in Falmer House was renamed Mandela Hall after Nelson and Winnie Mandela. (See also the listings for Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts, Gardner Arts Centre and Mandela Hall).

Highlights:

Cream 15.12.1966 (as in guitarist Eric Clapton, drummer Ginger Baker and bassist Jack Bruce)

Pink Floyd 11.2.1967 (Old Refectory, Falmer House) + 11.5.1968

The Jimi Hendrix Experience 11.11.1967 (Falmer House)

Jethro Tull + Fairport Convention 28.2.1968

Feathers (David Bowie) 17.12.1968 + 11.2.1969 (Falmer House)

Deep Purple 22.3.1969

The Who 10.10.1970

The Wailers 7.12.1973

E.L.O (Electric Light Orchestra) 18.2.1975

The Damned 25.3.1977

The Clash 25.5.1977

Victoria Gardens, 12a Marlborough Place, Brighton, BN1 1WN.

Victoria Gardens is the long thin grassy area between the King And Queen pub and the University of Brighton Grand Parade site, as in the Sallis Benney Theatre. The area was formerly known as the North Steine, or North Enclosures, and was opened to the public in 1897. There have been a few concerts and events taking place on grass including the Loop Festival in 2008.

Highlight:

The Go! Team 18.8.2007

Vinyl Revolution, 33 Duke Street, Brighton, BN1 1AG (instore).

Vinyl Revolution was co-owned by Simon Parker and Rachel Lowe and founded in July 2016, but sadly closed on 13th July 2019. Their bright and vibrant pink painted store was unmissable and included a basement as well as street level store. They used to stock new and vintage records, record players, their own range of clothing, art and cool things for the home. They occasionally had in-store performances including The Slow Readers Club, as well as pop up shops.

Highlight:

The Slow Readers Club 9.4.2019

Virgin, 126 North Street, Brighton, BN1 1RE (instore).

It seems as though the Virgin store that was right by Jubilee Clock Tower in the early 1970’s, hosted a gig from Gong. An early example of an instore no doubt. It is recounted by Mark Roberton, who posted: “Gong played to maybe 15 people. Hillage in hippy long knitted bobble hat & sleeveless afghan if I remember right. Patchouli stank up the place. No Daevid Allen though”. I can’t seem to find any other Virgin Brighton instore performances, which does surprise me.

Volks, 1-3 Madeira Drive, Brighton, BN2 1PS.

The Volks is located on Brighton seafront and has been putting on underground club nights for around 20 years in their two rooms. They also put on live bands since around at least 2008 and have been one of the venues for The Great Escape festival on several occasions.

Wagner Hall, 2 Regency Road (off West Street), Brighton, BN1 2RU.

The Wagner Hall site (referred to as ‘The Warren at Wagner Hall’) has been utilised by The Great Escape every year from 2013 to 2018. I have been there on the last two occasions (one of them in torrential rain) and the way the outer courtyard, known as Fig Tree Garden, was decked out, made the whole area feel like an oasis. On both visits, the place was rammed and we had to queue from the venue’s back entrance right down Russell Place to near the East Wing of the Brighton Centre (also known as Brighton Centre Syndicate Wing) in order to get in. The times we were there, the actual 16 metre by 12 metre Wagner Hall was not being utilised for performances, although I understood that 6 metre by 7 metre stage had been used.

Highlights:

George Ezra 8.5.2014

Craig David 19.5.2016

Jake Bugg 20.5.2016

Sigrid 19.5.2017

West Hill Hall, Compton Avenue, Brighton, BN1 3PS.

The West Hill Hall, formerly known as All Saints Church Hall and was built in 1896. The West Hill Community Association was founded in 1976 and has owned the Hall since 1996. I note that from roughly 2009 until the present day, they have hosted several concerts, with the pick of the bunch being Mark E. Smith from The Fall.

Highlight:

Mark E. Smith 14.2.2009

Wild Park, (off Lewes Road), Brighton, BN1 9JS.

This was the venue for the Brighton Festival of Freedom for 1995. It moved to nearby Stanmer Park the following year. Wild Park is a 239.8-hectare (593-acre) Local Nature Reserve, which includes Hollingbury Castle, an Iron Age hillfort (which is a Scheduled Monument) and Hollingbury Park golf course.

Highlight:

Ozric Tentacles 5.8.1995 (Brighton Festival of Freedom)

Xtreems, West Street, Brighton, BN1 2RA.

Xtreems was a club run at The New Regent located at the Eastern side of West Street near to the main A259 coast road. The club was the brainchild of brother and sister Johnny and Dinah Clarke. Xtreems started on 3rd September 1981 and died around Easter 1983, after a raucous King Kurt gig and the actual New Regent club followed shortly afterwards. I have many wonderful memories of gigging in the ‘golden triangle’ in the early 1980’s. This was made up on this venue plus the Top Rank Suite which was directly across the street and Jenkinsons which was around the corner. I spoke to Blancmange here backstage, I was one of those described in the link below as standing and watching Nico – ‘Janitor Of Lunacy’ was the best track. It still haunts me to this day. Other than that performance, Xtreems was nearly always boisterous and I used to endeavour to hang just inside the door arch on the left just in front of the stage in order to avoid getting my head kicked in. But if you really want to know what Xtreems was like? Then read this account written in 1989, then updated in 1999 and I would like to add in 2020 that Dinah is still glamorous, but there’s certainly nothing granny about her. She does actually now go out to gigs all of the time and is always seen bopping along at the front with her blond locks flowing over her black tops. She’s not adverse to taking the odd photo of a buff chap on stage either. Lastly, one thing that has been missed was Dinah’s dedication in re-purposing the previous unsold tickets for another gig with white patches stuck on the front. She did every single one by hand! (see also The New Regent).

Highlights:

The Fall 21.10.1981

Fad Gadget 21.1.1982

UK Decay 13.7.1982

Blancmange 18.3.1982 + 15.7.1982

Vice Squad 22.6.1982

Chelsea 28.9.1982

Hey! Elastica 13.11.1982

Killing Joke 15.12.1982

Discharge 3.3.1983

The Exploited 31.3.1983

Zahara, 77 East Street, Brighton, BN1 1NF (formerly Door 77).

Zahara is a new cocktail bar and nightclub in the heart of Brighton’s Lanes, just off the seafront. They had their launch party on Saturday 5th October 2019 with a rare live appearance by Shola Ama. The venue was known as Door 77 for around a year and Bau Wow for a while before that. (see also Door 77 and Bau Wow).

Highlight:

Shola Ama 5.10.19

