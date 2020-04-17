brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Madeira Drive closed to traffic during lockdown

Posted On 17 Apr 2020 at 12:36 pm
Madeira Drive. Image taken from Google Streetview


Madeira Drive is to be closed to traffic during the lockdown to give residents more space to walk, run and cycle.

Coronavirus in Brighton and Hove - useful online resources

Brighton and Hove City Council is looking at which other roads it can ban traffic from to open up more space for people to exercise at a safe distance.

The Madeira Drive changes will come into force this Monday (April 20).

Councillor Anne Pissaridou, chair of the city’s environment, transport and sustainability committee, said: “Madeira Drive is a long, wide road right by the seafront and will create an extra safe open space for local people in the area to use for their daily walk or bike ride.

“It will provide a traffic-free place for the many residents in that area who do not have access to a garden.

“Practising social distancing is making us all aware of the importance of public spaces and making us rethink how we use them, but I would also ask that cyclists and pedestrians respect each other’s space and safety in this shared area. We’re all in this together.

“We are pleased to be able to offer this change so quickly and are considering other locations to see if we can extend this to other roads in the city.”

The changes are being made using emergency powers as a response to the Covid-19 epidemic to provide space for people to exercise safely once a day.

Madeira Drive will closed to traffic along its full length from the Palace Pier roundabout.

Stewards will be positioned at the top of Duke’s Mound from 8am to 8pm daily so that businesses have essential access to properties.

Signs will be put up advising people to keep a safe distance.

