Public toilets to close to help maintain social distancing
Almost all public toilets in Brighton and Hove are closing from today as the coronavirus lockdown continues.
Brighton and Hove City Council said: “Following the continued restrictions on movement, we’ll be closing the majority of public toilets in the city from Friday 17 April.
“We have kept many toilets open as they are a vital facility for many vulnerable people in the city.
“With fewer people now around and increasing difficulties in maintaining the safe use of many of the facilities for residents and the staff who look after them, most public toilets will now close.
“We will reopen them as soon as is appropriate.”
Councillor Anne Pissaridou, who chairs the council’s Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee, said: “We’ve been keen to keep most toilets open for as long as possible but have had problems managing crowds and increased anti-social behaviour in some.
“With the continued need for social distancing and fewer people out and about in the city, we now feel it’s right to close the majority to make sure we can protect our residents and staff.
“We will be keeping a few open for the vulnerable people who still need them, where we can manage them safely with the current staffing levels.”
Public toilets remaining open
- King Alfred – open from 8am to 8pm
- Park Road, Rottingdean – open from 8am to 4pm
- Royal Pavilion Gardens – open from 8am to 8pm
- Stanmer Village – open from 8am to 8pm
- The Level – open from 8am to 8pm
Public toilets closing
- Dyke Road Park
- Easthill Park
- Goldstone Villas
- Hove Cemetery South
- Hove Lagoon
- Hove Park
- Kings Esplanade
- Lawn Memorial Cemetery
- Norton Road
- Ovingdean Undercliff
- Preston Park Chalet
- Preston Park Rotunda
- Rottingdean Recreation Ground
- Rottingdean Undercliff
- Saltdean Oval
- Saltdean Undercliff
- St Ann’s Well Gardens
- Station Road
- The Colonnade
- The Level
- Vale Park
- Western Esplanade
- Lower Promenade (West Street)
Public toilets remaining closed
- Aldrington Recreation Ground (Wish Park)
- Black Rock
- Blaker’s Park
- Greenleas
- Hollingbury Park
- Lower Promenade (east of the Palace Pier)
- Peter Pan playground
- Queen’s Park
- West Pier arches
- Wild Park
