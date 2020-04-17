Public toilets to close to help maintain social distancing

Almost all public toilets in Brighton and Hove are closing from today as the coronavirus lockdown continues.

Brighton and Hove City Council said: “Following the continued restrictions on movement, we’ll be closing the majority of public toilets in the city from Friday 17 April.

“We have kept many toilets open as they are a vital facility for many vulnerable people in the city.

“With fewer people now around and increasing difficulties in maintaining the safe use of many of the facilities for residents and the staff who look after them, most public toilets will now close.

“We will reopen them as soon as is appropriate.”

Councillor Anne Pissaridou, who chairs the council’s Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee, said: “We’ve been keen to keep most toilets open for as long as possible but have had problems managing crowds and increased anti-social behaviour in some.

“With the continued need for social distancing and fewer people out and about in the city, we now feel it’s right to close the majority to make sure we can protect our residents and staff.

“We will be keeping a few open for the vulnerable people who still need them, where we can manage them safely with the current staffing levels.”

Public toilets remaining open

King Alfred – open from 8am to 8pm

Park Road, Rottingdean – open from 8am to 4pm

Royal Pavilion Gardens – open from 8am to 8pm

Stanmer Village – open from 8am to 8pm

The Level – open from 8am to 8pm

Public toilets closing

Dyke Road Park

Easthill Park

Goldstone Villas

Hove Cemetery South

Hove Lagoon

Hove Park

Kings Esplanade

Lawn Memorial Cemetery

Norton Road

Ovingdean Undercliff

Preston Park Chalet

Preston Park Rotunda

Rottingdean Recreation Ground

Rottingdean Undercliff

Saltdean Oval

Saltdean Undercliff

St Ann’s Well Gardens

Station Road

The Colonnade

The Level

Vale Park

Western Esplanade

Lower Promenade (West Street)

