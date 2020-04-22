Coronavirus shopping scam fraudster targets Hove pensioner

A fraudster targeted a Hove pensioner, asking for her bank and pension details as part of a coronavirus shopping scam.

The con relies on persuading vulnerable people to hand over cash or bank details on a promise of doing shopping during the lockdown.

The latest case prompted a warning from Sussex Police who sad today (Wednesday 22 April): “Police are warning the public to be vigilant after receiving report of an elderly woman being targeted by a shopping scam in Hove.

“A woman in her eighties reported being called by someone claiming to be from the NHS on Monday (20 April).

“The fraudster called her three times in total over the course of 10 days and asked if she needed her shopping to be done.

“They then proceeded to ask if they could come collect her bank cards to pick up her pension. Thankfully, the victim refused and no money was lost.”

PC Bernadette Lawrie, Sussex and Surrey Police financial abuse safeguarding officer, said: “Criminals will exploit any opportunity possible to defraud innocent and vulnerable people out of their cash – and it’s incredibly disappointing to see that some are taking advantage of the covid-19 outbreak for this purpose.

“We’re asking members of the public to please remain vigilant and to share our advice with their families so we can prevent further people falling victim to this terrible scam.”

Sussex Police said: “There are many people in our communities who aren’t able to get out to the shops or to get their medication and it’s really important that they get the support they need.”

Tips offered by the force include

Do not engage with cold callers.

Verify the person is who they say they and from the organisation they are claiming to represent.

Agree a maximum budget in advance

Ask them to purchase the items in advance and provide a receipt before making payment

Never hand over your credit or debit cards or PIN details to someone you don’t know

If you need assistance with shopping, see Age UK’s website for advice and information

…

Sussex Police added: “Criminals are expert impersonators who will try to trick people into giving them their money, personal information or into buying products that don’t exist by contacting you online, via the phone or even in person.

“Since the coronavirus outbreak, Action Fraud has received report of hundreds of scams, including phishing emails trying to deceive people into giving their personal information and online shopping scams where people have ordered protective face masks, hand sanitiser and other products, which have never arrived.

“If you are approached unexpectedly remember to

Stop: Taking a moment to think before parting with your money or information could keep you safe.

Challenge: Could it be fake? It’s ok to reject, refuse or ignore any requests. Only criminals will try to rush or panic you.

Protect: Contact your bank immediately if you think you’ve fallen victim to a scam and report it to Action Fraud.

“You can also report suspicious texts by forwarding the original message to 7726, which spells SPAM on your keypad.

“The police or your bank will never ask you to withdraw money or transfer it to a different account. They will also never ask you to reveal your full banking password or PIN.

“Do not click on links or attachments in unexpected or suspicious texts or emails.

“Confirm requests are genuine by using a known number or email address to contact organisations directly.”