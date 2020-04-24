Dozens of drivers fined for flouting coronavirus lockdown rules

Dozens of drivers have been fined over the past week for flouting the coronavirus lockdown rules, Sussex Police said today (Friday 24 April).

The force urged drivers and passengers to follow the rules and “stay home, protect our NHS and save lives”.

Sussex Police said this afternoon: “Police are asking the public to stop and consider what their contribution to the coronavirus crisis is, as people continue to flout safety guidance.

“Since last Friday (17 April) 74 fixed penalty notices (FPNs) have been issued across Sussex to people breaching the lockdown measures.

“Reasons given to officers over the past week have included

Driving from Essex to Chichester to collect a Bonsai tree at 2am

Driving from London to take photos of the stars at Beachy Head

Driving from Manchester to visit a friend in Brighton with a young child

Driving down from London to visit a friend who is in self-isolation as they are showing coronavirus symptoms

Driving to a police station in the middle of the night to beep the car horn at officers to ‘waste police time’

…

Temporary Chief Inspector Simon Burroughs said: “Please take a moment to think about the impact your actions during the coronavirus crisis are having on public health.

“We want you to be able to look back on this challenging time and be proud of your efforts to protect the NHS and save lives.

“We’d like to give a huge thanks to those doing their bit and following the guidance, which includes not meeting up with other people from outside your household or making unnecessary journeys.

“At the moment we’re asking those considering coming down from other counties to visit Sussex to stargaze, go on road trips, visit friends or for any other unnecessary reason to please stay at home.

“We will be patrolling our rural and urban communities over the weekend, continuing our approach of engaging with the public and explaining why it is important to do the right thing and follow government guidance.

“However, we will be using enforcement where necessary.

“The message is crystal clear – stay home, protect our NHS and save lives.”