Charity bosses thank online supporters for overcoming coronavirus challenge

Posted On 26 Apr 2020 at 7:47 pm
A charity for children with profound disabilities has thanked supporters for adapting after a key fundraising event was cancelled because of the covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Bella Wright

The Focus 10k is one of the key fundraisers for the Chailey Heritage Foundation which cares for more than 20 children and young people from Brighton and Hove and draws more than 200 staff and supporters from the city.

Instead of the 10k next month, the charity asked supporters to tackle a “10 Stay” – a challenge to do 10 of something, film it and share it on social media.

Today bosses said that they were thrilled with the way that people had responded, with dozens seizing the chance to stay active and help the charity.

They include Brighton and Hove Albion fan Noah Everest, 6, who has run 10 laps of his garden and also completed 10 trampoline bounces.

Bella Wright, 7, from Brighton, has been cycling and running up and down her garden. And the McCurdy brothers from Shoreham – Flynn, 7, and four-year-old Reuben – have been running 10 steps a day.

The challenge was originally intended to last for 10 days but so many people have taken part that it has been extended.

Chailey bosses also said that supporters were welcome to donate £5. All they have to do is to text GIVE to 70144.

Head of fundraising Nina Gopal said: “We are thrilled with the way our fantastic supporters are embracing the Focus 10 Stay challenge and if they turn it into a fundraiser, we would be delighted.

“We know that times are difficult for everyone right now but if they’ve enjoyed taking part, challenging someone else or just watching the 10 Stay films and would like to make a donation, however small, we would appreciate it now more than ever.

“Every penny will be used to support the children and young people at Chailey Heritage Foundation.”

Flynn and Reuben McCurdy

Chailey Heritage School head teacher Simon Yates said: “This is a very challenging time for all our colleagues, both in school and our residences, and I am so impressed by their professionalism and continuing dedication.

“Many of the young people who use the services at Chailey Heritage are extremely vulnerable during the coronavirus crisis but those that remain on site are still being cared for by our dedicated specialist teams and their fantastic work is continuing.

“The ‘Focus 10 Stay’ has been a wonderful way to raise awareness of the work that Chailey Heritage Foundation continues to do for so many young people with complex disabilities.

“Thank you to all who have taken part so far – it’s been great to stay connected with everyone.”

Noah Everest

They also thanked the Focus Group, based in Shoreham, which has switched its sponsorship from the 10k to the “10 Stay”.

For more details on the Focus 10 Stay, click here.

A selection of the 10 Stay challenges can be seen here.

