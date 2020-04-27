Fire Brigades Union slams ‘dangerous’ plan for more cuts

The Fire Brigades Union has criticised “dangerous” cuts planned by bosses at East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

The union warned that the proposed changes would “decimate the service” on top of an earlier round of cuts that left Hove with just one main fire engine.

The changes are expected to place dozens of jobs at risk across Brighton and Hove and the wider East Sussex area.

And it could leave Preston Circus and Roedean, in Brighton, and Hove as three of just five whole-time fire stations run by East Fire and Rescue Service. The other two would be in Eastbourne and Bohemia Road in Hastings.

Fire crews would be less likely to help rescue people from lifts – or take longer to turn out – and they could rescue fewer trapped animals such as birds caught in roof nets.

And they may be less likely to respond to fire alarms, with false alarms regarded as a significant drain on time and resources.

The changes were outlined in a new operating plan – known as the Integrated Risk Management Plan (IRMP) – discussed by the East Sussex Fire Authority at a virtual meeting last Thursday (23 April).

The FBU said: “The fire authority has voted to consult with the public on plans that will in the opinion of the Fire Brigades Union decimate the service.

“An amendment was tabled by the Labour group on the fire authority to postpone the consultation period due to the current covid pandemic.

“The amendment was backed by fire authority members from the Green Party and an independent councillor.

“The FBU welcomed the amendment. However, it was not carried as it was voted against by the Tory councillors and the Lib Dem councillors who sit on the authority.

“The FBU is of the opinion that our members and indeed the public do not believe that now is the correct time to be consulting on any IRMP let alone one that sets out such drastic changes to how services are delivered.

“We are in the midst of the covid pandemic and, post-pandemic, the fire service nationally may change.

“We are already seeing firefighters take on additional roles including driving ambulances, transporting of deceased, testing of sick and distribution of personal protective equipment (PPE) for the NHS.”

The FBU said that the planned changes include

Cutting 10 fire appliances from Battle, Bexhill, Crowborough, Heathfield, Lewes, Newhaven, Rye, Seaford, Uckfield and Wadhurst

Cutting dedicated crews for aerial appliances in Hastings

Cutting whole-time firefighter staffing levels at Lewes, Newhaven, Uckfield, Crowborough, Battle and Bexhill

Downgrading The Ridge fire station from being staffed by firefighters 24 hours a day to being staffed only during the day for immediate response

Cutting staffing levels of whole-time firefighters at other fire stations

To find out more and take part in the consultation, click here.

After the public consultation has ended, the fire authority is expected to decide what changes to make.

East Sussex FBU chairman Simon Herbert said: “These are very dangerous proposals that will heavily impact this critical public service that my members and I provide to the residents of East Sussex.

“The fire service is still struggling to manage, following the cuts that were introduced in 2016.

“These new proposals present a very clear danger to the public and firefighter safety alike.

“When fire authority members are asked to vote on these dangerous plans to our local fire service, I hope they have the morality and strength of character to put safety first and reject these dangerous proposals.”

The FBU said: “The proposals have been met with anger and disappointment among firefighters.

“Firefighters are very concerned that the proposed cuts shall have a detrimental effect on their ability to rescue and help members of the public.

“There is no support for these planned cuts among frontline firefighters and the FBU urges East Sussex Fire Authority members to instruct the service’s senior managers to go back to the drawing board.”

Other changes could mean whole-time fire stations face staffing and rostering changes.

Each currently operates what is known as a “four-watch” system, with firefighters working two day shifts followed by two night shifts then four days off duty.

Fire chiefs want to introduce a “flexible rostering duty system” with a single larger team of firefighters at each station where shifts would be allocated to reflect staffing needs at busier times.

Alternatively, the service could introduce a “group crewing” system at Preston Circus, Hove and Roedean, with Eastbourne and Bohemia Road retaining the “four-watch” system.

Either proposal, if approved, could result in the loss of five firefighter posts, with staff either redeployed or made redundant, the fire service said.

The overall package of reforms is expected to lead to the loss of between 27 and 33 firefighter posts.

The FBU said that it was worried about safety, working conditions and extra pressure on retained firefighters, with recruitment having proved harder in recent years.