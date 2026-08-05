Backstage World Family Workshop For ages 8–14 and their accompanying adults, entrance to workshop through Stage Door on Bond Street. Ever wondered what happens beyond the curtain? Step into the fascinating world behind the scenes and discover the magic that brings theatre to life.

Join their expert technical team for a hands-on family workshop where you’ll explore the secrets of theatre lighting and sound, uncover what happens backstage before and during a performance, and get up close to their extraordinary flying system.

It’s got to be worth a pop for the right kids.

Tickets

Theatre Royal New Road, Brighton, BN1 1SD

Thu 27 Aug 2026

This event does not have an interval

10:00 and 14:00 From £14

Age guidance: 8 – 14yrs and their grown-ups

https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/backstage-world-family-workshop/theatre-royal-brighton/calendar/2026-08-27