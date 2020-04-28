Brighton police arrest man on suspicion of stealing from cars

Police in Brighton have arrested a man on suspicion of stealing from cars in the Queen’s Park area.

Now officers from Sussex Police are trying to trace the owners of items that they believe were stolen.

The thefts are believed to have taken place either late on Thursday 23 April or early on Friday 24 April.

The force said: “Police in Brighton are trying to find car owners who had items stolen from parked vehicles, or found attempts to steal from them, in the Queen’s Park area.

“Officers have seized several items which they suspect have come from cars in the area although no such incidents have yet been reported.

“If your vehicle had items stolen from it that night, or if there is evidence of an attempt to break in to it, please contact the police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 219 of 24/04.

“A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of going equipped to steal and theft.

“After being interviewed he was released under investigation.”