Former Brighton and Hove Albion striker and FA Cup finalist dies

The former Brighton and Hove Albion striker Michael Robinson has died in Madrid at the age of 61.

Robinson, who played in the 1983 FA Cup final and replay, had been suffering from an untreatable melanoma.

He ended his playing career at Osasuna in Spain in 1989 and became a TV pundit, winning plaudits for his fluency and the way that he explained the game.

Born in Leicester and raised in Blackpool, the Republic of Ireland international came to Brighton from Manchester City for £400,000, having started his career at Preston North End.

Robinson – or Robbo to the fans – became a Goldstone favourite and scored the winning semi-final goal against Sheffield Wednesday that took Albion to Wembley.

In the FA Cup final against Manchester United, in the final minute of extra time, with the score at 2-2, he passed to Gordon Smith, the scorer of Albion’s opening goal.

The BBC commentator Peter Jones famously said: “And Smith must score.”

But he didn’t. And Albion – already relegated from the top flight – lost the replay 4-0, with Smith and Robinson among the departures as Brighton adjusted to life in the Second Division.

Robinson went to Liverpool for £250,000 where in his first season the Reds won the league cup, the league championship and the European Cup.

He later joined Queen’s Park Rangers before his move to Osasuna where a knee injury ended his playing career.

Robinson’s family announced his death on his Twitter account, saying: “It is with tremendous sadness that we inform you of Michael’s death.

“We feel a great emptiness but will always have innumerable memories, full of the same love that you have shown him.

“We will be eternally grateful to you for making this man so happy. He never walked alone. Thank you.”

Albion said on Twitter: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former striker Michael Robinson at the age of 61. Our thoughts are with all of his loved ones at this extremely difficult time.”

A week ago Robinson tweeted: “For all of you who are asking, I am still fighting. Thank you all very much for your interest and your expressions of affection.

“I see that I will never walk alone. I hear you like Anfield: ‘You’ll never walk alone!’

“Thank you from the heart and good luck in the lockdown.”