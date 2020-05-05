brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Officer needs hospital treatment after Hove driver, 18, crashes into police car

Posted On 05 May 2020
An officer was treated in hospital after a Hove teenager, who was banned from driving, crashed into a police car.

The 18-year-old was arrested, charged and admitted a string of offences at Brighton Magistrates’ Court although he also denied two of the charges.

District Judge Amanda Kelly remanded Brandon Mighall to appear before a crown court judge later this month.

But until then, Mighall, of Clarke Avenue, Hove, was told that he would be kept in prison.

Sussex Police said: “At 1.40pm on Monday (27 April) police received reports of a road traffic collision in Sackville Road and a subsequent assault upon the two occupants of a black VW Polo. The suspect vehicle made off.

“While officers were getting accounts at the scene, the suspect vehicle, also a black VW polo, was seen in the vicinity by the Roads Policing Unit.

“Police received a further report from a cyclist who was almost knocked off her bicycle by the same suspect vehicle in Marmion Road.

“As police tried to block the suspect vehicle in Grange Road, it collided with the police car. An officer was taken to hospital with injuries.

“Brandon Mighall, 18, of Clarke Avenue, Hove, was arrested and charged with eight offences.”

Mighall pleaded guilty to assault by beating, two counts of dangerous driving, using threatening or abusive words or behaviour with intent to cause fear or violence, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

He denied charges of failing to stop and threatening a person with an offensive weapon.

Mighall is due to appear at Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday 27 May.

