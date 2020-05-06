Rubbish tips and recycling sites to reopen in Brighton and Hove

The council is to reopen its two rubbish tips and recycling centres in Brighton and Hove from Monday 18 May.

The news follows updated government guidance, Brighton and Hove City Council said today (Wednesday 6 May).

The council said: “The household waste recycling sites were closed at the end of March to ensure the safety of staff and residents during the covid-19 outbreak.

“The government guidance allows the sites to reopen but with a restricted service.

“Residents are still encouraged to travel only if the journey is ‘absolutely necessary’.

“Entry to vehicles will be controlled by the council and its contractor Veolia who will ensure strict physical distancing measures on site and while queuing.”

Labour councillor Anne Pissaridou, who chairs the council’s Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee, said: “We’re very pleased to be opening the sites but our number one priority at all times is the safety of residents and our hardworking staff.

“That’s why we’re severely restricting how the sites are used. So, for the safety of everyone, please only travel to a site if absolutely necessary.”

The restrictions include

Anyone in self isolation or with covid-19 symptoms must not visit the tips under any circumstances

Cars only. No trailers, vans, commercial-type or oversized vehicles will be allowed on site

The number of vehicles on site will be fixed at any one time

Waste like plasterboard, bonded asbestos, tyres, hardcore and soil will not be accepted

Physical distancing of two metres must be observed

The number of parking bays will be limited

Only one person will be allowed to use the access ramps at any one time

Staff will not be able to assist with unloading

The reuse shop at the Hove site will remain closed

Anyone caught fly-tipping at or near the site will face an automatic £400 fine.

…

Councillor Pissaridou said: “If you feel you must come, remember demand will be extremely high.

“Anyone arriving will face lengthy queues and time delays, so please be patient, listen to our staff and do what is asked of you.

“Anyone flouting the rules will be asked to leave and take their waste and recycling with them.

“This is the only way we can ensure the safety of residents and staff, which is paramount at all times.”

The sites are in Old Shoreham Road, Hove, and Wilson Avenue, Brighton, with opening times and some other details still to be finalised.

Allan Key, general manager for Veolia South Downs, said: “Veolia understands the sites are very important to the community.

“We want to be able to help residents who cannot keep their waste at home safely, help to ease the pressure on local kerbside collections and discourage fly tipping.

“We have worked very hard with Brighton and Hove City Council to carefully plan the reopening of the sites to ensure they are a safe place to work for our team and public to visit.

“We are asking all site users to support our hard-working teams on the front line by following the guidance on their council’s webpage and any information or instructions provided at the site.”