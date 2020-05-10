Brighton & Hove Albion : Third member of playing staff reported as testing positive for Covid 19

With less than 24 hours before Premier League teams meet remotely to discuss a the possibility of restarting the competition, it has been reported, Albion chief executive Paul Barber has announced another player has now tested positive for coronavirus.

This news comes almost six weeks after the club announced two of it’s team had also tested positive for the virus.

In some quarters of social media this latest information has been treated with scepticism.

Suggestions being made the situation is all too convenient, when considering Paul Barber’s various well publicised protestations, regarding the Seagulls being forced to play behind closed doors at neutral venues.

The club is yet to confirm if the player is part of the mens first team squad.