Government publishes official coronavirus death toll for Brighton and Hove

The government has published the official coronavirus death toll for Brighton and Hove including care homes and hospices.

The figures were released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) and include deaths registered up to Friday 15 May.

The ONS said that 70 deaths of people with the virus occurred in hospital.

A further 46 people with covid-19 have died in care homes.

Six have died in a hospice and five in “other communal establishments”.

One person with the virus died at home.