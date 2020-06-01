Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal provisionally scheduled for June 20

Albion are set to play Arsenal at the Amex on Saturday 20 June, three days after the Gunners take on Manchester City, according to the Talksport website.

The Seagulls will then travel to Leicester seven days later to take on the Champions League chasing Foxes.

Another potential fixture at home to Liverpool is scheduled for the evening of Tuesday 7 July and could be screened live on the BBC.

The full list of potential fixtures dates is a follows

June 20 home v Arsenal

June 27 away v Leicester

June 30 home v Manchester United

July 4 away v Norwich City

July 7 home v Liverpool

July 11 home v Manchester City

July 14 away v Southampton

July 18 home v Newcastle United

July 25 away v Burnley

All fixtures and dates are subject to approval and confirmation. The club have so far not published them.

Albion’s biggest concern could be the recent reports of a spike in infections of covid-19 in Brighton and Hove and the risk of a localised lockdown.