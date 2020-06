A 15-year-old boy who went missing almost a week ago has been found safe and well.

Sussex Police issued a public appeal for help finding Zak Craven on Friday (29 May).

Today the force said: “A teenager reported missing on Tuesday (26 May) has been found safe and well.

“Zak Craven returned to his home in Brighton on Monday morning (1 June).

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.“