Councillor questions cycle lane’s place on road to recovery

A councillor has asked people to share their feedback about a new cycle lane with the council after becoming aware that many were taking to social media to air strongly held views.

The temporary cycle lane – along Old Shoreham Road between Hangleton Road and the Sackville Road and Nevill Road traffic lights – was created as part of the local response to the coronavirus crisis.

Brighton and Hove City Council said that the dedicated lanes – one on each of the dual carriageway – followed government guidance to encourage cycling during the coronavirus crisis and were part of the local “recovery programme”.

Peter Atkinson, who represents North Portslade on Brighton and Hove City Council, said that residents had voiced strong opinions on Facebook, in emails and in conversations with councillors.

“I was just very concerned,” Councillor Atkinson said, “that the views of residents be taken into account when we decide whether to make more of these lanes and whether they are permanent or not.

“I’m also worried that decisions will be made in a rush without looking at the possible unintended consequences of and alternatives to these lanes. For instance, are they in the right place?”

Queues of traffic have been reported at two pinch-points – the right turn into Olive Road on the eastbound side and the council recycling centre and rubbish tip on the westbound side.

Councillor Atkinson has asked if these hotspots were being monitored for traffic jams and delays and how people were being consulted.

No formal consultation is taking place taking place and Councillor Atkinson was told to let people know that they could send their views to a generic email address, transport.projects@brighton-hove.gov.uk.

Anyone making their views known, using the generic email address can also copy in their local councillor.

“I’m all in favour of well planned, well designed and well consulted on cycle lanes,” Councillor Atkinson said, “but we need to take residents with us and not impose things on them.

“Hopefully, we will now get a better idea of residents’ views on the Old Shoreham Road situation.”