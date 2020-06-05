Man arrested over Pringles tub raid

A Brighton man has been arrested over a robbery in which a tub of Pringles was stolen at knifepoint.

Simon May, 35, has been charged with robbery and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place in connection to the raid at the Three 2 Four convenience store, in Western Road, Hove, last Friday afternoon.

May, unemployed, of Oriental Place, Brighton, has also been charged with robbery in connection with an incident at the Co-op store in Old London Road, Brighton, on Friday 1 March last year.

He is due to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court today.