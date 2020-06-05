Two arrested for attempted murder over city centre stabbing



Two men have been arrested for attempted murder after a young man was found stabbed in East Street yesterday morning.

A 34-year-old man from Brighton and a 24-year-old man from Hove were arrested in Hove in the early hours of Friday (5 June) on suspicion of attempted murder. They remain in custody for questioning.

It follows a report of a stabbing of a local man in his 20s in the early hours of Thursday (4 June).

It is believed the victim was attacked in Royal Pavilion Gardens before making his way to East Street around 2.27am, where he was discovered with serious injuries. He remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Wolstenholme, from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said: “We continue to appeal to anyone with information about this incident to come forward and assist with our enquiries.

“We’d also like to extend our gratitude to the local community for their patience and understanding while our investigation into this complex matter is underway.”

Anyone with any information is urged to report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Martello.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.