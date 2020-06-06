Brighton club sends hundreds of ‘ping-pong postcards’ to isolated members

A Brighton club that works with vulnerable children and young people has sent hundreds of “ping-pong postcards” to tackle isolation and keep a sense of community during the coronavirus lockdown.

Since the middle of April, Brighton Table Tennis Club (BTTC) has sent more than 600 postcards to players who have been unable to see their friends at the club.

More than 50 volunteers and coaches have written and posted the ping-pong postcards which feature pictures taken of the club at work and play by resident photographer Alexis Maryon.

A further 800 cards have been printed to meet the response.

The feedback has been overwhelming, with one player saying: “I was so thrilled to receive a postcard from the club.

“I miss playing there and the mix of lovely people who are so kind and supportive. I can’t wait to get back to the club again – and seeing everybody.”

Club trustee Liz Fletcher said: “At the very start of the lockdown we were looking at ways to keep in touch with our players, especially those who are in isolation and unable to access online contact easily, including those who play in our regular sessions at Downview and High Down prisons and the staff at Tinsley House Immigration Centre at Gatwick.

“We started with regular phone calls from volunteers in March. We then added the postcards with a handwritten message as a more personal way to keep in touch.

“We also have been using the personally written cards as a note in some of our food boxes distributed from the BTTC Food Hub.

“People tell us they make them feel they are still very much a part of our community.

“It’s a very simple and successful idea. After all, who wouldn’t like receiving a personal note through the letterbox at this time?”

The club has also been working on plans for the safe and gradual reopening of the club when government advice allows.

The plans have been shared with Sport England and Table Tennis England for comment.