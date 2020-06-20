Will there be any Brighton & Hove music venues left in a few months time?

Despite the launch of #saveourvenues, campaign by the Music Venue Trust charity (MVT), it’s looking very bleak for some of Brighton & Hove’s live music venues. If our local music premises aren’t assisted, then there’s the possibility of our world class Brighton grassroots music scene collapsing!

The campaign has resulted in 140 grassroots music venues being removed from its ‘critical’ list. But we STILL need to save our Brighton & Hove music venues. And we need to do it now!

#saveourvenues has so far raised in excess of £1.5m in donations in response to the continued economic threat to over 500 grassroots music venues throughout the UK. However, now the situation is dire and government support has been exhausted, and it now falls to artists, music fans, local communities and the wider industry to take action.

Put bluntly, without these venues, the opportunities for artists and audiences to connect in a meaningful way at a local level will simply disappear in a lot of cases and if they go they will never come back.

Please assist us to help grassroots music venues to survive this unprecedented threat to their existence.

We have studied the figures for our local venues on the official #saveourvenues website and the statistics are not looking good at all. All are falling well short from their targets. As of today (20th June 2020), the published stats for the Brighton & Hove venues still in danger of being lost are:

Komedia Brighton

Target £10,000

Achieved £6,590

Shortfall £3,410

Latest Music Bar

Target £8,000

Achieved £610

Shortfall £7,390

The Brunswick

Target £10,000

Achieved £5,112

Shortfall £4,888

The Green Door Store & Rossi Bar

Target £25,000

Achieved £5,695

Shortfall £19,305

The Hope And Ruin

Target £12,000

Achieved £4,172

Shortfall £7,828

The Old Market

Target £15,000

Achieved £2,490

Shortfall £12,510

The Pipeline

Target £10,000

Achieved £495

Shortfall £9,505

The Prince Albert

Target £12,000

Achieved £4,197

Shortfall £7,803

For more information on the #saveourvenues campaign please visit: www.saveourvenues.co.uk