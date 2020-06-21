5 things that made lockdown seem more bearable as Brighton & Hove Albion beat Arsenal for the third time in three years

1) Albion have been transparent and extremely community minded throughout the coronavirus crisis, from communication with fans regarding tickets and calling up the more vulnerable, to setting up the ‘Albion As One’ fund. This shows the depth and strength of the football club in the twin cities and how much the club gives back to Brighton & Hove, even though the conurbation literally it’s back on the club in the dark days of 1997 and 1998. Albion deserved this win both on and off the pitch.

2) Ezequiel Schelotto’s probable home made haircut and how much ‘the greyhound’ looked more accomplished at full back and showed some nice touches.

3) In six Premier League fixtures against Arsenal since October 2017, the Gunner’s have won 1, there have been 2 draws and Albion have won 3 times. Including a memorable night at The Emirates in December 2019. When the Seagulls were last in the top flight in the 1980’s Arsenal were very much their bogey team, now that seems to have reversed.

4) The revelation that is Alexis Mac Allister. The Argentine international played for a few minutes in Albion’s previous match at Wolves in March. He came on just as the clock ticked past 90 minutes on for Yves Bissouma on Saturday and played the telling pass that allowed Arron Connolly to flick the ball into Neal Maupay’s path for Albion’s sensational 95th minute winner. The Seagulls latest ever winning goal in the top flight.

5) The way Neal Maupay conducted himself after he was grabbed by the throat by Matteo Guendouzi preferring to make his feeling’s known in the post match MOTD interview, rather than on pitch. He should be further commended for apologising for his involvement in Bernd Leno’s freak accident in first half.