Albion don’t pay penalty for miss and score vital point at Leicester

Leicester City 0 Brighton & Hove Albion 0

Albion moved six points clear of the relegation zone after a hard fought draw at Leicester.

It was a good early evening for Albion despite Neal Maupay’s 14th minute penalty miss.

Albion had few other chances in the first half in which both Alexis Mac Allister and Tariq Lamptey looked mightily impressive.

The Seagulls were unable to keep up the tempo in the second half of few chances. But Lamptey didn’t give Jamie Vardy a kick.

Glenn Murray eventually replaced a tiring Aaron Connolly for his first appearance of the re-start.

Leandro Trossard also on a substitute also got in some dangerous positions late in the game but Albion didn’t really trouble the Foxes.

At the other there was one awkward moment when Lewis Dunk and Maty Ryan suffered a lack of communication that cost Albion a corner.

The Seagulls will take on Manchester United at the Amex next Tuesday evening 30 June 8:15pm kick off.