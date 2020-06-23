Half time with Hodges – Leicester City 0 Brighton & Hove Albion 0

Albion have been much the dominant team and would be ahead but for Neal Maupay’s early penalty miss.

Albion won a spot kick after Aaron Connolly was bundled into.

Both Alexis Mac Allister and especially Tariq Lamptey have looked good for Albion.

Lamptey looks a very versatile attacking full back.

Aaron Mooy, Lewis Dunk and Mac Allister have all had good chances.

Adam Webster suffered a knee injury and was replaced by Shane Duffy but this didn’t affect Albion’s momentum.

One worrying moment for Albion occurred when Maty Ryan trying to bowl the ball out to Dunk and almost threw it towards his own goal.