Hove care home installs pod to safely welcome visitors

A Hove care home has become one of the first in the country to install a visitor pod so its residents can meet their families again without any risk of catching coronavirus.

Barford Court in Kingsway has created a partitioned space with an airtight perspex screen and a separate entrance for visitors. Residents can get to the other side of the screen through a door leading from the inside of the home.

This week, the first guests since the home closed to non-essential visitors before lockdown four months ago were able to see their loved ones face to face.

Among the residents thrilled to be able to have visitors again was Flo Edser. Flo was reunited with her daughter, Maureen Holt and her husband, David Holt.

Flo said: “It was much nicer being able to see my family in person and not on a screen. We were able to have a good chat. It has made my week and I cannot wait for our next visit!”

Maureen Holt, said: “It was wonderful to see mum, we were all so happy! Barford Court has looked after mum so well. The new visitor’s room is excellent, well done to everyone there and thank you!”

Home Manager, Deidre Johnson, said: “It means the world to our residents to be able to have their loved ones visit and chat to them. In normal times, they are able to have visitors whenever they like, so not being able to do that has been heart-breaking for everyone.

“We’re all looking forward to the day when they can hug each other, but until then, we hope that our new secure pod will make it a bit easier for our residents and their families.”

Before the pod opened, staff worked tirelessly to ensure residents have had regular contact with their families by phone or video call, but close up, face to face conversations have not been possible.

The pod has an intercom system to allow residents and their visitors to speak with each other easily. Both sides of the pod are deep cleaned between each visit.

The installation of the visitor pod, has been made possible thanks to the generosity of the Association of Friends of Barford Court, who donated £1,500 towards the cost.

Barford Court is run by RMBI Care Co, part of the Masonic Charitable Foundation. The home is currently able to safely welcome new residents.

