Brighton and Hove Albion winger completes move to Fulham

Posted On 08 Jul 2020 at 4:14 pm
Brighton and Hove Albion winger Anthony Knockaert has completed a permanent move to Fulham after a successful spell on loan.

The 28-year-old French winger joined the London club last July, initially on loan, with the option of a permanent move, which has now been exercised.

Albion head coach Graham Potter said: “The move has worked out well for Anthony and I would like to wish him well for the remainder of the season and for the future.

“There’s no doubting his contribution to this club as part of the promotion-winning team in 2017 and those first two seasons in the Premier League.

The Spearhead

“On behalf of everyone at the club, I would like to thank him for his achievements.”

Albion said: “Knockaert joined Albion from Standard Liege in January 2016 and quickly became a key player in the side.

“Albion won promotion in his first full season at the club, when he also was named as the EFL’s Player of the Season.”

Speaking after Knockaert made his loan move to Fulham last summer, Albion chairman Tony Bloom said: “Anthony will always have a very special place in the history books of our club, as an important member of the side which won our first-ever promotion to the Premier League.

“He played an integral role across that season and was deservedly named both the Championship and club’s player of the season during that promotion campaign.

“He’s provided some wonderful moments and on behalf of all Albion fans I would like to thank him for the memories and say good luck for the future.”

Knockaert played 159 times for Albion and scored the last of his 27 goals in last season’s 2-1 win at Crystal Palace.

