Man, 54, arrested on suspicion of stalking woman in Hove

A man has been arrested on suspicion of stalking a woman in Hove, Sussex Police said today (Thursday 6 August).

The force said: “Police are appealing for information after a woman was followed by a man in Hove.

“Officers received report that a man began following a woman in Portland Road at about 10pm on Wednesday (29 July) after she left a supermarket.

“The suspect is alleged to have matched her pace as she walked and followed her for several minutes.

“The victim was unharmed but is understandably shaken.

“A 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of stalking involving fear of violence and has been bailed subject to conditions while inquiries are ongoing.”

PC Kirsty Stevenson said: “This must have been a terrifying ordeal and we are grateful to the victim for coming forward and reporting this matter to police.

“If anyone saw what happened or has experienced something similar please report it to us so we can investigate.

“Our advice to anyone who suspects they are being followed is to dial 999 immediately.”

Sussex Police added: “Anyone with information regarding this incident can report online or call 101, quoting serial 29/07.”