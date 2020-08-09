Thug punches man unconscious in Brighton

A man is unconscious in hospital after being attacked in the Centre of Brighton yesterday.

Sussex Police said: “A man remains unconscious in hospital after being assaulted in Brighton.

“Police and paramedics were called to the scene in Queen’s Road at 5.40pm on Saturday (8 August).

“The 39-year-old victim was punched to the ground by a man who is described as mixed race, in his twenties, 5ft 10in to 6ft, of muscular build and wearing a white t-shirt with flowery markings and black shorts.

“He made off bare-chested in the direction of the Clock Tower.

”He was in the company of another man described as white, with light brown hair, wearing a bright orange top and light-coloured shorts.

“The victim was taken to hospital where he remained on Sunday afternoon.

“Anyone who witnessed the attack, recognises the man in the photos or who has information about it or either of the suspects is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 1315 of 08/08.”