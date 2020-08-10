Man seriously injured in prison van crash

A man has been seriously injured following a crash between a prison van and an HGV on the A27.

The 29-year-old man was injured when the two vehicles collided shortly before 11am this morning.

The A27 has been closed in both directions between Ashcombe and Southerham roundabouts while rescue and recovery work continues.

Traffic is severely gridlocked in the area and is expected to remain so until later this afternoon.

Sussex Police asked people to avoid the area while this incident is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed what happened is asked to report online or call 101, quoting Operation Onyx.