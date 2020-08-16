Watch out for heavy showers and thunderstorms, warns Met Office

The Met Office has issued a severe weather warning with a forecast of heavy showers and thunderstorms today (Sunday 16 August) and tomorrow.

The official forecaster said: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected at times and may lead to some flooding and travel disruption.

“Flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from flood water, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

“Fast flowing or deep flood water is possible.

“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

“Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

“Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

The wind is expected to pick up later in the week, with stormy conditions next weekend predicted by some forecasters.