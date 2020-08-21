Brighton and Hove Albion skipper signs five-year contract

Brighton and Hove Albion captain Lewis Dunk has signed a five-year contract, the club said this afternoon (Friday 21 August).

The club said: “Brighton and Hove Albion are delighted to announce that captain Lewis Dunk has signed a new five-year contract tying him to the club until the end of the 2024-25 season.

“The club’s reigning Player of the Season, he has been a key member of the squad and led Albion to their best-ever Premier League finish last season.”

Head coach Graham Potter said: “We’re absolutely delighted that Lewis has made this long-term commitment to the club.

“It’s fantastic news for everyone – the club, the supporters, the team and myself.

“Since I came to the club, he’s been a joy to work with and he’s a top player. We are very lucky to have him.

“I think his role as captain is one he’s grown into and one he will do better and better for the next few years.

“He leads by example on the pitch and he’s a good lad off it – a delight to work with.

“We’re all determined to push on next season and establish the club in the Premier League and I’m really pleased that Lewis will be with us on that journey.”

The 28-year-old defender said: “I’m delighted to have signed a new contract.

“The aim now is to build on a record Premier League season and help the club continue its recent progress over the next five years.”

Brighton-born Dunk, a former Varndean schoolboy, was part of the club’s youth system before making his first-team debut in 2010.

He has scored 16 goals in nearly 300 appearances for the club, including 110 Premier League games, and he won his first England cap in November 2018.