Two staff at Legal and General test positive for coronavirus

Two staff at the Hove offices of Legal and General have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The cases are not believed to be linked and there is no suggestion that either person became infected at work.

L&G is understood to have deep cleaned the areas where the two staff members worked, as a precaution.

The hundreds of people working at the company’s City Park offices have designated desks as part of the measures aimed at ensuring a safe working environment during the pandemic.

Both staff members with the coronavirus are now in quarantine and those sitting near them were asked to have covid-19 tests as a matter of urgency.

The company is also understood to offer staff routine temperature checks at the offices, in The Droveway, Hove.

One of the two people who tested positive was allowed to collect a laptop charger from work last week, prompting senior management to remind managers and staff about proper procedures.

Legal and General said: “We don’t comment on individual cases.

“We have very rigorous procedures in place in the event of an employee being tested positive.

“This is to enforce quarantine, ensure contacts are tracked and tested and quarantined as necessary.

“Where people are identified as contacts, we encourage testing, including in company time.”

One employee said that colleagues had received an email telling them not to share the news with other departments – or staff at Lloyds bank which also has offices at City Park.

But another said that internal staff surveys suggested a high satisfaction rate with the measures adopted by the company to minimise risk during the pandemic.