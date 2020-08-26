Man arrested after attack in Brighton

A man has been arrested after an attack in Brighton left a 21-year-old man unconscious.

Sussex Police said this morning (Wednesday 26 August): “Police investigating an assault in Brighton have arrested a man.

“At 8.40pm on Saturday (22 August) officers were called by the South East Coast Ambulance Service to Southall Avenue after a man was found unconscious.

“The victim, a man in his twenties, was taken to hospital with serious injuries which he is recovering from.

“A 20-year-old man from Brighton was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent.

“He has been bailed subject to conditions while inquiries continue.

“The victim and suspect are understood to be known to each other.

“Anyone with information can report to us either online or by calling 101 quoting reference 1380 of 22/08.”