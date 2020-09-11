brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Police ask for help finding Brighton car theft suspect

Posted On 11 Sep 2020 at 11:11 am
Police have asked for help finding a Brighton man who is suspected of taking a car without the owner’s consent

Harry Avis

Sussex Police said this morning (Friday 11 September) that they were looking for Harry Avis, 22, of Linchmere, in Swanborough Drive, Whitehawk.

The force said: “Have you seen 22-year-old Harry Avis?

“Police would like to speak to him in relation to an incident in Brighton on 26 August whereby a vehicle was taken without the owner’s consent.

“Avis is described as white, approximately 6ft 2in, of medium build and with brown hair.

“He is known to frequent the Brighton area.

“Anyone who sees him or who has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 926 of 26/08.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

Harry Avis previously hit the headlines when he was convicted for being in a gang of Whitehawk car thieves in 2015 – and for stealing a Hove family’s Christmas presents in 2016.

It is not the first time that Sussex Police has appealed for help finding Avis. A few years ago the force offered a reward of £1,000 as officers searched for him so that they could return to prison for breaching the terms of his release licence.

After the appeal was posted on Facebook, Avis commented, saying: “I’m not hiding! You just ain’t looking good enough 😂😂”

But Sussex Police responded: “Hi Harry. So good to hear from you. Hope you are well. We’re good at hide and seek. We’ve played this game before. Fear not, we have the eyes and ears of our lovely Facebook followers who I’m sure will step in to help us.”

He was picked up shortly afterwards in Findon Road, less than a mile from his home. Sussex Police took to Twitter to share the news of his arrest.


