Take pleasure and do our bit for Brighton and Hove’s unique and creative local economy

Posted On 11 Sep 2020
One of the industries that’s been hit hardest by the public health crisis in our city has been our events and culture sector.

Most of the outdoor events calendar for 2020 was forced into cancellation by covid-19 and the local economy has suffered as a result.

Now though, places are reopening and adapting to provide residents and visitors with the entertainment and creative arts our city is famous for, but with safe social distancing measures in place.

The Warren Theatre, for example, has been putting on a range of exciting outdoor shows on the seafront.

You can get a table for six for shows about everyone from Amy Winehouse to James Taylor and Etta James.

I’d recommend popping down to the Warren while you still can. You can order drinks online and have them delivered to your table so all you have to do is sit back and enjoy the show!

Another one not to miss is the new Sunset Cinema on Brighton Palace Pier.

The way they describe the experience is very enticing: “Sit back, wrap yourself up in a soft fleece blanket, pop on your Bluetooth earphones, relax on the water, under the stars and enjoy a series of outdoor screenings of some of the most iconic blockbuster and family classic movies of all time.”

The venue will also be offering contactless ordering from the comfort of your deckchair, with full waiting service throughout each screening serving cocktails and bar snacks.

What’s not to love about that?

There’s of course plenty more on offer to enjoy out and about in Brighton and Hove over the rest of the summer – and if you have the opportunity to support our events industry and have a good time I’d urge you to do so to help our unique and creative local economy bounce back.

On your way to taking in a movie at the Sunset Cinema on the pier, or on your way back from enjoying a show at the Warren, why not eat out at one of the city’s countless, delicious independent restaurants?

The government’s “Eat Out to Help Out” scheme may have ended but many local restaurants are still offering discounts.

If you can afford it, please do continue to eat out at some point in the week. Let’s all do our bit to support our local economy to recover.

Councillor Nancy Platts is the leader of the Labour opposition on Brighton and Hove City Council.

