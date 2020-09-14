brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Chelsea prove too strong for new look Brighton & Hove Albion

Posted On 14 Sep 2020 at 10:19 pm
Brighton & Hove Albion 1 Chelsea 3

Albion looked very much like the team they were last season. Lots of posturing and pretty football but no real punch!

Adam Lallana and Ben White both made their debuts for the Seagulls but both went off injured.

It was going well for the Albion with White getting forward as he did for Leeds last season and Leandro Trossard causing Kurt Zouma and Marcus Alonso problems.

That was until Steve Alzate gave the ball away cheaply in midfield and Timo Werner was quick to latch on to the loose ball, only for Maty Ryan to bring him down in the area.

Jorghino sent Ryan the wrong way to put Chelsea in front.

Albion had chances to equalise – Tariq Lamptey angled a superb cross which saw Neal Maupay head wide from the edge of the six-yard box. It actually looked like the ball hit Maupay’s shoulder.

Minutes later, Alzate, at fault for the Chelsea goal, saw his shot saved well by Kepa.

Just before half time Lallana was in a clash with Zouma and Albion’s marquee signing limped off.

The Seagulls started the second half well, with Solly March going on a terrific run but his cross just eluded Connolly, who had replaced Lallana.

Lamptey also had a good chance. But it was a fine individual effort from Trossard that got Albion back in it. The new Belgian international hit a rasping swerving shot that flew past Kepa to draw the Seagulls level.

However, less than 100 seconds later Reece James unleashed a 1970s style piledriver from 25 yards that had Ryan beaten all ends up to restore Chelsea’s lead.

The match was now end to end as Trossard floated in a cross that somehow Lewis Dunk headed wide from less than five yards out.

But few minutes later Albion were undone – James’s corner was forced home by Zouma with a sizeable deflection off Adam Webster.

Chelsea were now firmly in control and substitute Ross Barkley had a good couple of chances to make it four.

Arron Connolly could have given the visitors an uncomfortable final few minutes had he taken his late chance – but all in all Chelsea didn’t play all that well yet saw off Albion with almost consummate ease.

With in-form Newcastle away next and Ole’s rejuvenated Manchester United at home a week later, Graham Potter will be worried about where the first few points might come from.

At least the Seagulls have still to face any time in the Premier League bottom three in was is now 115 matches.

