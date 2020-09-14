Flooding closes Brighton school

A Brighton secondary school has closed because of flooding caused by a burst water main.

Longhill head Kate Williams sent a letter to parents saying: “Thank you for your understanding and support this morning with regards to the emergency situation caused by a mains water pipe bursting in Falmer Road.

“The flooding on the school site forced us to regrettably close the school today (Monday 14 September).

“Our thoughts and best wishes with all the homes that have been badly affected by this unforeseen situation.

“We made the decision to close the school at the earliest opportunity, when it became evident that it was unsafe for students to attend.

“We understand the disruption that this will have caused you and apologies for the inconvenience.

“We are currently taking advice from the water board, emergency service and Brighton and Hove City Council and we will be in contact with you later today with further information.”